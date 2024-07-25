Deadpool & Wolverine finally showcased what Channing Tatum would've been like as Remy LeBeau (aka Gambit).

The MCU threequel is jam-packed with cameos, with the movie cementing itself as a massive and compelling tribute to Fox's Marvel movies.

One notable character who made an unexpected appearance in the film is Tatum's Gambit, a cameo 20 years in the making.

Channing Tatum's Gambit's Role in Deadpool & Wolverine Explained

Channing Tatum

Channing Tatum's Gambit is a member of the Resistance whom Wolverine and Deadpool meet in The Void. He joins other Marvel heroes, such as Wesley Snipes' Blade, Jennifer Garner's Elektra, and Dafne Keen's X-23.

Deadpool playfully describes Gambit as the "superhero version of Hawkeye" before introducing himself as Remy LeBeau, leading to a hilarious back-and-forth between the two:

Gambit: "They call me the Gambit." Deadpool: "Do they? Are you sure they just didn't really really want them to, but it didn't quite work out?"

Gambit also receives most of Deadpool's comedic antics, with Reynolds' Marvel hero even taking a jab at Tatum's Cajun accent.

Deadpool recruits the Resistance members (including Gambit) to stop Cassandra Nova and to return home to their respective universes, noting that there is strength in numbers.

When the team discusses their options to stop Cassandra, they end up with a plan to steal Juggernaut's helmet to protect them against the mutant villain's powers.

Gambit then speaks gibberish about the plan involving Juggernaut, prompting Deadpool to hilariously ask about his dialect coach since he can't understand him:

Gambit: *speaks gibberish about Juggernaut* Deadpool: "I'm so sorry, beautiful. I want this to be gentle. Who is your dialect coach? The minions? I feel like this is a critical [narrative] exposition here!"

Gambit, alongside the other Resistance heroes, joins Deadpool and Wolverine in their fight against Cassandra Nova and her Void enforcers, showcasing his explosive card-throwing prowess and bo staff expertise against the X-Men villains.

What Happened to Channing Tatum's Gambit Movie Plans?

Channing Tatum's appearance as Gambit in Deadpool and Wolverine is a long time coming after years of planning spent by the actor and Fox on a film centered on Tatum as Marvel's charming thief.

In an interview in the June 2014 issue of GQ, Tatum (via Uproxx) shared that he was almost cast as Gambit in 2006's X-Men: The Last Stand, but the character was written out of the film.

The actor also shared that his busy commitments with G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra prevented him from bringing Gambit to life in 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine. The role ended up going to Taylor Kitsch (John Carter, 21 Bridges):

"We”re talking about it. I”m proactively sort of going after it. And I feel bad, because I really love Taylor Kitsch as an actor and what he did with the part, but you know, you”ve got the things that you would really love to do and see.”

Speaking at a press event for White House Down in September 2013 (via Slashfilm), Tatum expressed his desire to play Gambit on the big screen, noting that he is his favorite character and he would love to "do a Cajun accent:"

"I would like to play Gambit. Gambit's my favorite. I'm from New Orleans, around that area. My dad's from New Orleans, and I like to do a Cajun accent. I could do it for real. No knock on Taylor Kitsch, though, 'cause I actually like his Gambit, but I've always lived around Cajun people. [...] Gambit was always like the woman-loving, cigarette-smoking, drinking [guy]. He was the punk rock of all the superheroes. He's a thief. He kind of rode the line."

The actor's comments made waves among Marvel diehards, ultimately leading to an exciting remark from X-Men producer Lauren Donner.

Donner told Empire in January 2014 that she wants to do a Gambit movie starring Channing Tatum, pointing out that she needs to "get the studio on board" first:

"I'm dying to do a Gambit movie with Channing Tatum. That doesn't have to be a great big movie. It's a thief in New Orleans, it's a whole different story. He's on board, and I have to get the studio on board. How can anyone resist Channing? He's such a sweetheart."

It looked like Tatum's wish was granted then since The Hollywood Reporter shared in May 2014 that the actor's version of Gambit will be introduced in 2016's X-Men: Apocalypse before eventually starring in a stand-alone spinoff movie.

Deadline then shared in October 2014 that the Gambit movie was moving forward with Channing Tatum set to star and produce and Robocop writer Josh Zetumer tapped to write the screenplay.

The spin-off was also set to be produced by Tatum's Free Association partner Reid Carolin, Lauren Shuler Donner, and Simon Kinberg.

The Gambit movie even received a release date (via Variety), with it set to bow in theaters on October 7, 2016.

In June 2015, Rise of the Planet of the Apes director Rupert Wyatt was tapped to direct the film, but Variety reported in October that he departed the movie due to scheduling issues anchored by a changing script and its massive budget.

Wyatt shared in an official statement that the new start date "conflicts with another project:"

“I was very much looking forward to working with my friend Channing and the team at Fox, but regrettably a push in the start date now conflicts with another project. I thank them for the opportunity and I know that Gambit will make a terrific film.”

After Wyatt's departure, Gambit experienced a whirlwind of updates that pushed it to the brink of cancellation, which involved release date changes, delays in production, directors departing the project (Doug Liman, Gore Verbinski), and massive overhaul in scripts.

The rollercoaster ride for Gambit did not stop there since it was unceremoniously canceled after Disney's purchase of Fox was completed on March 20, 2019.

Despite that, Tatum's passion for the character and the project is still apparent, with him telling Variety in February 2022 that losing Gambit "was like losing a friend:"

"I shut off my Marvel machine. I haven’t been able to see any of the movies. I loved that character. It was just too sad. It was like losing a friend because I was so ready to play him."

Tatum also said he would love to play Gambit in the MCU down the line:

“Uh, yeah, I would love to play Gambit. I don’t think we should direct it. I think that was hubris on our part.”

The actor's tone did not change in an interview with Vanity Fair in January 2023, admitting that he still calls Marvel "every once in a while."

Tatum even opened up about the movie's cancellation, noting, "It got swallowed up into Disney by way of Marvel when they bought Fox..."

Fast forward to several years later, Channing Tatum's Gambit became part of the whirlwind of rumors attached to Deadpool & Wolverine, leading to his eventual appearance in the threequel.

Will Channing Tatum's Gambit Appear in Future MCU Movies?

At this point, it remains to be seen if Channing Tatum's role as Gambit in Deadpool & Wolverine is one-off or if it could lead to more appearances down the line.

There is no denying that Tatum has a strong passion for the character and it is a welcome development for the MCU to bring him back for at least one more project.

Given that Dafne Keen's X-23 was seen alongside Wade Wilson and Logan at the end of the movie, there is a good chance that Channing Tatum is back in his universe or he could've even tagged along in Wade's timeline.

Hopefully, Tatum's Gambit will return sometime in the future, potentially in either one of the upcoming Avengers movies.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters worldwide.

