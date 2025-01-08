An important figure in Deadpool's history blamed Marvel Studios for one fan-favorite character not being included in the cast of 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine.

Deadpool 3 was jam-packed with massive actors and characters from start to finish, bringing back some of the most iconic superhero portrayals in history. From Chris Evans' Human Torch to Channing Tatum's Gambit, the MCU's first solo movie for Wade Wilson pulled out nearly every trick in its deep bag.

However, even with that massive cast, there were a few names from past Deadpool movies who did not make their way to the Marvel Studios production. Specifically, one of those missing heroes had many up in arms, including the very man who created Deadpool in the first place

Marvel Studios 'Blocked' Character from Deadpool & Wolverine

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), comic writer and Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld addressed Josh Brolin's Cable being absent from Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine.

While sharing a separate post with a piece of fan art depicting Brolin as DC's Darkseid, Liefeld proclaimed that Marvel "shouldn’t have blocked him from Deadpool & Wolverine." He concluded his post by calling the decision an "all time boner move."

Brolin confirmed he would probably be absent from Deadpool 3 in February 2024, making him one of four characters from the first two movies not to return for the threequel. Interestingly, Cable is mentioned by name in the movie twice, even with Brolin's absence.

The first mention comes when Wade Wilson tells Happy Hogan that the X-Force team "didn't test well in the focus group, particularly Cable" while explaining how they all died in action.

Later, after Deadpool is taken in by the TVA, Wade Wilson asks Matthew McFadyen's Mr. Paradox, "Is this because I used Cable's time machine?" This referenced the post-credits scenes from Deadpool 2, in which Wade went back in time to save Morena Baccarin's Vanessa and further change the past.

Will Josh Brolin Return to Marvel Studios?

Marvel

Seeing Cable missing from Deadpool & Wolverine was certainly disappointing, especially with how big of a role he played in Deadpool 2. Many were excited to see what he would do with the Multiverse now in play, although Deadpool 3 was mostly contained to Earth-10005 (see more on that world here) and the Void.

For the time being, Brolin does not appear set to come back to the MCU as Cable anytime in the near future. However, his other Marvel character, Thanos, could be in line for a potential comeback at some point in the next few years.

Brolin said in December 2024 that he would come back to Marvel to do "anything that the Russos wanted [him] to do." Now, with Joe and Anthony Russo confirmed to direct both Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, the door for a Brolin comeback seems to be wide open.

Either of those films could easily include some kind of Thanos Variant, especially considering how Marvel Studios is expected to make these films the biggest superhero movies in history. While a specific Thanos Variant is difficult to nail down, it would not be shocking to see Brolin back in action for those movies.

For the time being, fans will simply have to wait for more concrete news on Brolin's status as Thanos as the MCU continues to expand.

All of Josh Brolin's appearances as Thanos in the MCU, along with Deadpool & Wolverine, can be streamed on Disney+.