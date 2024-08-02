Following what was thought to be her death in Deadpool 2, some fans are confused over how Morena Baccarin's Vanessa is alive in Deadpool & Wolverine.

For as long as there has been a Deadpool film franchise Baccarin's exotic-dancer-turned-kick-ass-love-interest has been there standing alongside Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson.

And that was no different for the iconic Marvel hero's MCU debut, in which Vanessa's leaving of Wade serves as the emotional jumping-off point of the story, as the Reynolds' Merc with a Mouth is thrust on a mission to find his purpose.

Why Is Vanessa Alive in Deadpool & Wolverine?

Marvel Studios

The appearance of Morena Baccarin's Vanessa in Deadpool & Wolverine may be a bit confusing to some who do not remember the exact specifics of Deadpool's past cinematic adventure.

One of the key plot points in Deadpool 2 was the fact that Vanessa tragically died as a result of one of Deadpool's missions to bring some criminals to justice.

After a group of henchmen escape one of Wade's attacks they track him down, opening fire on him and his girlfriend.

While Ryan Reynold's super-powered funnyman has the luxury of regenerative healing, Vanessa is not so lucky, taking a bullet to the neck and saying goodbye to Wade.

Marvel

This sends him on a quest to reunite himself with his dearly departed, and finally experience the sweet release of death.

Throughout the film Wade learns a sense of purpose beyond Vanessa, finding family in characters like Josh Brolin's Cable, Zazie Beetz's Domino, and Julian Dennison's Rusty Collins.

Yes, at one point it looks as though he will finally get to join Vanessa in the great beyond, he is pulled back to reality thanks to some time-traveling tomfoolery from Brolin's far-future mutant hero.

And it is Cable's time-wimey ways that are responsible for bringing Vanessa back to life as well, leaving her primed and ready for her Deadpool & Wolverine appearance.

Marvel

After the credits have rolled, and it seems Vanessa is gone forever, Deadpool pops back up for some post-credits shenanigans.

This sees the fourth-wall-breaking hero using Cable's Time-Travelling device to right various wrongs from across the Multiverse.

Reynold's Merc with a Mouth kills the critically maligned past version of Deadpool from X-Men Origins: Wolverine, stopping Reynolds from doing the oft-hated Green Lantern movie, and (as a matter of fact) saving Baccarin's Vanessa, thus ensuring her survival from the fight earlier in the movie.

This is how she ends up appearing yet again in Deadpool & Wolverine, popping up along with Deadpool's found family from his second movie (albeit with some major exceptions).

Deadpool & Wolverine is now in theaters worldwide.

Read more about Deadpool & Wolverine:

Ryan Reynolds Hints at Deadpool and Wolverine Scene "I know why Thor was crying"

Disney Plus Releases New Deadpool 3 Look Ahead of Streaming Release

Deadpool and Wolverine Spoilers: All Cameos & Plot Reveals, Explained

Deadpool and Wolverine: Earth 10005 vs 616 Differences Explained