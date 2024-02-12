A new trailer for Deadpool 3 just revealed the return of Morena Baccarin's Vanessa after her onscreen death in the previous film.

How Is Vanessa Alive In Deadpool 3

The newly released teaser started with Wade Wilson and all his friends celebrating his birthday with a nice cake. The hero was joined by a long list of friends: Brianna Hildebrand's Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Leslie Uggams' Blind Al, Stefan Kapicic's Colossus, and more.

Marvel Studios

However, only one of them met their death in the franchise's last entry - Morena Baccarin's Vanessa.

Marvel Studios

At the start of Deadpool 2, Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson was still working as a successful contract killer. After a henchman escaped one of his attacks, the baddie followed the Merc With a Mouth back to his residence where he and his men attacked, killing Vanessa in the process.

Marvel

Her death devastated Wade Wilson and provided the driving force for him in the film (yes, for many, it's a textbook case of fridging).

Marvel

The answer about how Vanessa is back in Deadpool & Wolverine lies within the same movie.

In the film's post-credits scene, Wade Wilson used Cable's time travel device to go back in time to correct a laundry list of wrongs. This included killing his abomination Variant in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, stopping Ryan Reynolds from doing Green Lantern, and, most importantly, saving Vanessa's life.

Marvel

This is how Vanessa survives to see another day and is present just before the TVA's kidnapping of Wade.

How Big of a Role Does Vanessa Have in Wolverine & Deadpool?

While Vanessa does appear in the new trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine, fans still have no idea how much she'll play into the film's plot, as the story seems incredibly expansive.

There's every chance in the world that Vanessa, alongside all of the other Deadpool supporting characters, only appears in the film's opening, maybe for just the birthday scene as well. After all, when Deadpool gets to the TVA, there aren't any familiar faces to be seen.

Many fans think there's no way Deadpool 3 ends without the Fox Universe coming to a cataclysmic close, especially given that universe's introduction in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Though Wade Wilson will obviously want to save Vanessa from such a fate—perhaps he can kidnap her, along with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, and bring them both into the MCU proper.

Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on July 26.