Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman's Wolverine Return & Role Explained

Deadpool 3's trailer unveiled the first official footage of Hugh Jackman's return as Wolverine, giving a glimpse of his role in the upcoming Marvel threequel. 

In September 2022, Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds surprised everyone when he confirmed Jackman's comeback as the iconic X-Men hero in Deadpool 3, marking the first time that the actor will reprise the role since 2017's Logan.

Jackman has been active in providing an update about his progress for his eventual Wolverine comeback, sharing training photos and even spoiling his character's dynamic with Wade Wilson. 

Deadpool 3 Trailer Showcases Hugh Jackman's Wolverine 

As part of Deadpool 3's trailer, glimpses of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine were sprinkled throughout the threequel's first footage. 

At the 1:20 mark, Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool can be seen approaching Wolverine inside a casino. 

The brief look shows the X-Men hero wearing something formal, and he seems to be playing a game of poker alongside his peers.

The trailer ends with Deadpool lying on the ground before Wolverine approaches him, with the shot showcasing a silhouette of his iconic adamantium claws.

Wolverine then stabs Deadpool with his claws before the trailer cuts to black to reveal the threequel's title, Deadpool & Wolverine.

The trailer can be seen below: 

This article is developing. Please check back for updates! 

- In This Article: Deadpool 3
Release Date
July 26, 2024
Platform
Theaters
Actors
Hugh Jackman
Matthew Macfadyen
Ryan Reynolds
Genres
Action
Comedy
Sci-Fi
Superhero
- About The Author: Aeron Mer Eclarinal
Aeron is a news/features writer and Content Lead for The Direct who has been working for the site since March 2020. From writing about the inter-connectivity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to having an extended knowledge about DC TV's Arrowverse, Aeron's expertise has since expanded into the realm of reality TV, K-drama, animated, and live-action shows from Netflix,  Disney+, Prime Video, MGM+, Peacock, Paramount+, and Max. When he isn't writing and watching all things MCU, Aeron is heavily invested with the NBA (go Celtics!) and occasionally watches thrilling matches in the WWE. 

