First Look at Hugh Jackman's Wolverine In New Deadpool 3 Costume (Photos)

Wolverine's Hugh Jackman just posted a first look at his costume for Deadpool 3.

Described by Ryan Reynolds as a Multiversal "road trip" with Wolverine, the 2024 Deadpool threequel is the first foray for both actors into the MCU and one with endless potential for crossovers, cameos, and Variants.

Wolverine's Deadpool 3 Costume Revealed

Hugh Jackman shared the first photo of his Wolverine next to Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool on his Instagram story.

The biggest shock is that this version of Jackman's Wolverine costume is bright yellow, a stark contrast to his character's prior on-screen looks in the Fox-Verse Marvel films.

This is more in line with the character's signature look from the comics, X-Men: The Animated Series, and what audiences will see in X-Men '97 on Disney+.

In a past interview, Jackman alluded to his involvement in Deadpool 3 as "a dual role," leaving fans to question whether he's playing multiple versions - or Variants - of his character or simply starring alongside Reynolds.

Deadpool 3 arrives in theaters on May 3, 2024.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!