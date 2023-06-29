Deadpool 3: Marvel Director Teases Wolverine's Exciting Role In Next Movie

Logan director James Mangold shared exciting insight on Deadpool 3's plot, specifically regarding Hugh Jackman's Wolverine.

Excitement is high for Ryan Reynolds' third Deadpool film, this time within the MCU. Hugh Jackman's return as Logan one more time was a massive storyline, especially considering the definitive ending presented in 2017's Logan.

Anticipation is ramping up even more now that Deadpool 3 was pushed up significantly on the schedule, now releasing on May 3, 2024.

James Mangold Talks Hugh Jackman's Wolverine in Deadpool 3

During a recent interview promoting his latest film Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, filmmaker James Mangold - who has directed two Marvel films in 2013's Wolverine and 2017's Logan - teased the chaotic energy of Deadpool 3:

"And tonally, because I’ve talked with them about this, I even was heavily talking with it about him a few years ago… I’m imagining it’s going to be some kind of Midnight Run or 48 Hours with these two guys just on the run… It sounds fun as hell."

That "Midnight Run or 48 Hours" sounds thrilling and also lines up with a recently revealing comment by Deadpool 2 actor Lewis Tan.

Tan said, "Deadpool will use Cable's time travel machine to save Wolverine before his death in 2029 and they end up lost in the Multiverse being pursued by Mobius" in Deadpool 3.

Mangold added that he feels like they "stuck the landing" with Logan but added that he's not sure Deadpool 3 "diminishes it or takes it away in any real way:"

“Well, yes and no. I mean, there’s a part of me that felt we stuck the landing, but we did it...But the reality is, we did end 'Logan' well, and it did have its impact and continues to. And I’m not really sure that anything diminishes it or takes it away in any real way."

Deadpool 3 can be considered a "prequel" that takes place before Logan:

"If it works, it works. And it’s not like the new movie Hugh and Ryan [Reynolds] are working on takes place after Logan. So, in a sense they’re just making a prequel, if you will."

The Role of the MCU’s Multiverse in Deadpool 3

The Multiverse will clearly be explored in Deadpool 3, an easy assumption considering Ryan Reynolds is brought into the MCU and Hugh Jackman from the dead.

Another element of the Multiverse that fans have seen so far in projects like Loki Season 1, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is Variants.

While this doesn't confirm anything, Hugh Jackman has said he's playing "a dual role" in Deadpool 3. This could only mean he's playing alongside his co-star Reynolds, or maybe audiences will be treated with several Variants of Wolverine.

It will be wonderful to see both Reynolds and Jackman in the MCU, a dream of many fans that now is a reality due to Disney buying 20th Century Fox.

Adding onto James Mangold's comments, Deadpool 3 writer Rhett Reese previously teased a "fish-out-of-water" story. He also added that "Deadpool is a lunatic at the center of a movie."

Deadpool 3 releases in theaters on May 3, 2024.