Deadpool 3 Gets Surprising Release Date Announcement

After a slew of updates from Disney and Marvel Studios, Ryan Reynolds' MCU debut in Deadpool 3 got a shocking release update.

Reynolds is currently in the early stages of production on Deadpool 3, with the A-list cast now assembled in London to bring the MCU’s first X-Men-centric movie to the big screen.

While the sequel is working under some concerns regarding the ongoing writers strike, there’s no shortage of excitement thanks to Hugh Jackman’s comeback as Wolverine as Deadpool is finally integrated into Marvel Studios’ grand narrative.

Story details remain mostly under wraps for the time being, although the premise of having Deadpool and Wolverine at each other’s throats for an entire movie under the MCU umbrella will be something big to watch.

Marvel Studios officially moved the release date for Deadpool 3 up to May 3, 2024, from its original November 8, 2024 spot.

This date was previously going to hold the release for Anthony Mackie's first solo movie as Captain America, which was recently retitled to Captain America: Brave New World. That film will now release on July 26, 2024, the original release date for Thunderbolts.

This is the second time that Deadpool 3's release date has been moved, although it will now release even earlier than its originally planned debut.

Additionally, Ryan Reynolds' first MCU movie was the only MCU movie to actually get its release date moved to an earlier time instead of facing a delay, which happened to half a dozen other Marvel Studios projects.

This included Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, which now releases one year later than initially planned on May 1, 2026, while Avengers: Secret Wars debuts on May 7, 2027.

This article is developing. Please check back for updates!