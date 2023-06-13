Avengers 5 Gets Officially Delayed by Marvel Studios

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty received a discouraging release update from Marvel Studios.

Avengers 5 has yet to begin filming, but production for the highly-anticipated sequel was previously reported to start in the spring of next year.

Despite that, many have speculated that a delay could happen due to a number of factors, such as the ongoing writers' strike by the Writer's Guild of America (WGA) and the troubling allegations against Jonathan Majors.

When Will Avengers 5 Release?

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty has been officially delayed to May 1, 2026 from its original release date of May 2, 2025.

Avengers 5 is headlined by Kang the Conqueror actor Jonathan Majors, but the star is currently facing assault charges in New York City court.

Avengers: Secret Wars has also been pushed a year to May 7, 2027 from its initial release date of May 1, 2026.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!