Avengers 5 Gets Officially Delayed by Marvel Studios

By Aeron Mer Eclarinal Posted:
Avengers 5 Marvel Studios

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty received a discouraging release update from Marvel Studios. 

Avengers 5 has yet to begin filming, but production for the highly-anticipated sequel was previously reported to start in the spring of next year

Despite that, many have speculated that a delay could happen due to a number of factors, such as the ongoing writers' strike by the Writer's Guild of America (WGA) and the troubling allegations against Jonathan Majors

When Will Avengers 5 Release?

The Direct Image

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty has been officially delayed to May 1, 2026 from its original release date of May 2, 2025. 

Avengers 5 is headlined by Kang the Conqueror actor Jonathan Majors, but the star is currently facing assault charges in New York City court. 

Avengers: Secret Wars has also been pushed a year to May 7, 2027 from its initial release date of May 1, 2026. 

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!

LATEST NEWS

Dwayne Johnson's Live-Action Moana Movie Gets Exciting Release Announcement
Daisy Ridley's Reported Star Wars Return Suffers Delay
Deadpool 3 Gets Surprising Release Date Announcement
Scarlett Johansson Confirms New Marvel Project Is In the Works

TRENDING

Deadpool 3 Will Be Missing 1 Major Franchise Hero (Report)
Disney+ Just Removed Its First Two Marvel Originals
Avatar 2 Cast & Characters: 14 Main Actors and Who They Play
DC Angers Fans With Poorly-Timed Henry Cavill Superman Post
Harrison Ford's New Marvel Set Photo Teases His Red Hulk Transformation