Avengers 5 Gets Officially Delayed by Marvel Studios

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty received a discouraging release update from Marvel Studios.
Avengers 5 has yet to begin filming, but production for the highly-anticipated sequel was previously reported to start in the spring of next year.
Despite that, many have speculated that a delay could happen due to a number of factors, such as the ongoing writers' strike by the Writer's Guild of America (WGA) and the troubling allegations against Jonathan Majors.
When Will Avengers 5 Release?
Avengers: The Kang Dynasty has been officially delayed to May 1, 2026 from its original release date of May 2, 2025.
Avengers 5 is headlined by Kang the Conqueror actor Jonathan Majors, but the star is currently facing assault charges in New York City court.
Avengers: Secret Wars has also been pushed a year to May 7, 2027 from its initial release date of May 1, 2026.
