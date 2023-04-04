Avengers 5 Writer Concedes How Extremely Difficult It Is to Make the Movie

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty writer Jeff Loveness revealed just how difficult it is putting together the upcoming MCU team-up.

Loveness, whose previous work includes Rick and Morty and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, was confirmed to be writing the Avengers sequel last fall, garnering plenty of praise from the MCU and beyond.

Since taking on the project, Loveness has been vocal about how work on Avengers 5 has been going, teasing a number of heroes set for the super-powered blockbuster (including its unsurprising protagonist).

The Marvel Studios scribe has not offered much in terms of actual plot details about The Kang Dynasty, but that may be because the details still have yet to be sorted.

Jeff Loveness' Avengers-Sized Difficulties

Speaking on the Friends From Work podcast, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty writer Jeff Loveness opened up on the difficulties that come with writing this particular Avengers movie.

Loveness remarked that "it’s almost comedic how hard this challenge is," as the screenwriter is asked to put together the film that will follow up Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame (two of the biggest and most beloved movies of all time):

"I think, like obviously, it’s almost comedic how hard this challenge is. It’s like, ‘Oh no, you have to follow up 'Endgame' and 'Infinity War,' both made about two billion dollars, and everyone loves it.’"

The Kang Dynasty writer lamented that it has been nice to "have a buddy [in Avengers: Secret Wars writer Michael Waldron]" as he goes through all of this:

"So, it’s been nice to have a buddy [in 'Avengers: Secret Wars' writer Michael Waldron] that you can kind of joke about that with. It’s like, ’Oh yeah, we have quite literally, like on paper, [what] may be the hardest job in the world as far as movies go. But I don’t know. I’m just trying not to think about it, and write a movie that I would like, and we’ll see how it goes.”

The Avengers 5 Problem

No matter who was going to tackle Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, these difficulties were going to come up. It is a tall task to take on a project where expectations are on a 'biggest movie of all time' level.

And this is not the first time Loveness has spoken about the internal struggle he has been having over the Avengers 5 script.

The screenwriter recently spoke on the challenge of trying to connect all 30 Marvel movies together, yet tell an interesting story that stands on its own as well.

That is not to say fans should be worried about The Kang Dynasty. In that same interview, Loveness remarked that "[they]’ve got a plan and it’s going to be very exciting with Avengers."

This is just a case of a creative writer opening up and being transparent during the Marvel Studios process, which is something that should be celebrated by fans and not maligned.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty comes to theaters on May 2, 2025.