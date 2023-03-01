Avengers 5 Gets Surprising Fantastic Four Update from MCU Writer

The screenwriter for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty gave some unexpected information on the Fantastic Four’s inclusion in that film.

Marvel’s First Family, the Fantastic Four, is set to grace the big screen on Valentine’s Day, 2025. Since the film was announced a few years ago, information has really only been revealed in dribs and drabs.

Things like the setting and casting have all been closely guarded secrets, all while Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has stated that the Fantastic Four will be a cornerstone of the franchise after their debut.

So, with that in mind, it’s natural to assume that the team will go on to play a large role in the two Avengers movies that are currently on the slate. Screenwriter Jeff Loveness dropped some knowledge on that particular subject.

Will the Fantastic Four Appear in Avengers 5?

Marvel

Speaking to io9, Jeff Loveness, writer on Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, mentioned that he “probably won’t even be using“ the Fantastic Four in the movie.

“Yeah, it’s definitely a tricky thing. But much like when I took on this Ant-Man job, I can’t really focus on that outside stuff. I have just got to lay down the bones of a good story, hopefully, and find the characters that I want to tell [it]. And then it becomes a game of ping pong with the other people. Like whoever comes on and does Fantastic Four or Blade or—I’m probably not even using those characters, you know—but it all informs itself.”

This may come as a surprise to MCU fans, particularly given Feige’s recent statement that they will become “a big pillar of the MCU going forward.”

After all, the Fantastic Four movie is set to open shortly before Kang Dynasty, and many fans were under the impression that the placement was intentional, and that Reed, Sue, Ben, and Johnny would springboard into the Avengers’ next adventure after being set up in their own movie.

It’s also interesting to note that Kang himself has ties to the FF, given that his true identity, Nathaniel Richards, is a descendant of Reed Richards aka, Mister Fantastic. So, it doesn’t take much of a leap to assume that the Four would appear in The Kang Dynasty based on that connection alone.

Breaking Down the FF’s Potential Non-Inclusion

The idea that the Fantastic Four probably won’t play a role in Avengers 5 is an unexpected revelation, to say the least.

Still, it does make some sense that Loveness isn’t writing them in. The team hasn’t even been officially cast yet and the actual Fantastic Four movie doesn’t begin filming until early 2024. Significant elements are far from set in stone, so it’s logical that the group would sit out Avengers 5, but there is a chance they get written into later script drafts.

As for the follow-up, Avengers: Secret Wars, one would think the Fantastic Four stand a better chance of appearing in that film. Marvel Studios’ Fantastic Four is set to hit theaters on February 14, 2025, and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty will follow on May 5 of the same year.