Avengers 5 Writer Reveals If the X-Men Will Appear

Jeff Loveness, the writer of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, revealed if fans can expect any X-Men connections in the upcoming MCU crossover.

Audiences have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of the X-Men ever since Disney purchased 20th Century Fox at the end of 2017. Since then, however, there’s been next to no progress toward their arrival.

Even She-Hulk wants to know when they’ll be introduced.

Sure, Deadpool 3 is on the way—but from the sounds of it, it’ll be mutants from Fox’s own X-Men continuity (like Wade Wilson and Wolverine) appearing, not original MCU incarnations.

Sure, there are Ms. Marvel and Namor, the only two MCU characters to be associated with the mutant label. But, as of now, it doesn’t seem Marvel Studios is going to be doing too much with their unique genetics anytime soon.

X-Men in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty?

While speaking with Comicbook.com’s Brandon Davis on the Phase Zero Podcast, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty writer Jeff Loveness touched upon the possibility of key Fantastic Four and X-Men connections in the upcoming crossover film.

Sadly, Loveness admitted how he “think[s] all that stuff is pretty far away,” specifically mentioning that the X-Men are “being saved for a bit:”

“No, I think all that stuff is pretty far away. I mean, I know they’re making Fantastic Four, but that’s its own thing. So, no, I mean, look, I’m the biggest X-Men guy in the world… No, no, no. I think that’s being saved for a bit. But, you know, these Avengers are in trouble. They got a lot going on with Kang. They got more than enough to handle.”

While previously speaking with Screen Rant, Nate Moore, the executive producer on Avengers 5, also confirmed that “[the MCU] might be a few years out from the X-Men,” while pointing to “Storm’s relationship with Wakanda” as an interesting connection:

“Well, Storm’s relationship with Wakanda in publishing is pretty interesting. Obviously, we might be a few years out from the X-Men, so I’m not sure we’re there yet. Who else from Wakanda have we not introduced? I mean, there’s a pretty deep bench, actually. And especially, I think, Ta-Nehisi’s run introduced a lot of key characters that would be fun to export. Even characters like Vibraxas, which are more Fantastic Four characters. But yeah, it’s a pretty deep bench. I think there’s a lot more stories to tell on Wakanda for sure.”

In another past discussion with The Hollywood Reporter, Loveness brought up Jonathan Majors’ Kang, bringing attention to his unique approach to introducing the character to the MCU:

“Well, I think you root for someone who knows defeat. Thanos says that he knows what it’s like to lose, but we never see him lose until the end of Endgame. All he does is toss away the people that he loves and beat Thor’s ass. (Laughs.) But yes, it’s a risk, and we certainly took some heat for it.

The Marvel Studios writer spoke about how Magneto as a character has informed the direction the MCU is taking Kang the Conqueror, specifically citing “Chris Claremont’s Magneto” as an inspiration:

“But I am willing to bet that we are going to root for a guy that we’ve seen stumble and fall, much like Chris Claremont’s Magneto from those X-Men comics. That guy loses a lot, and we see how much pain he’s been through. And so by the time he really unleashes that rage, we’re on his side and we kind of get it. So I think we’re allowed to have a villain that takes a few shots along the way as [Kang the Conqueror or his variants] make their rise.”

How Much Longer Will Fans Wait for the X-Men?

From the looks of the MCU’s upcoming slate, fans shouldn’t expect Marvel Studios to fully dive into mutants until after the Multiverse Saga. In fact, it wouldn’t be surprising if the next Saga was named after them.

At the very least, hopefully, fans can get their temporary X-Men fix through Ryan Reynolds himself in his upcoming Deadpool sequel.

Outside of the mutants, Loveness’ wording regarding the Fantastic Four seems to back up one of his previous claims.

In the past, the writer said that “he probably won’t even be using” Marvel’s first family in The Kang Dynasty. However, Reed Richards and his family have a confirmed spot on Marvel Studios’ slate—the X-Men do not.

Needless to say, even if mutants play no part in Kang Dynasty, Loveness has his work cut out for him.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty hits theaters on May 2, 2025