Every Kang Character Who Exists In the MCU After Ant-Man 3

Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror made a triumphant debut in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but the character isn't the only Kang Variant who made an appearance.

While Ant-Man 3 is off to a bad start due to poor reviews, many critics still widely praised Majors' performance as Kang. In fact, the MCU threequel is far from the character's final outing as the next Avengers movie, The Kang Dynasty, is expected to tackle more of the villain's backstory.

Majors also teased Kang has "so many Variants of him" that he's excited to portray, indicating that more iterations aside from He Who Remains would appear.

Warning - the rest of this article contains spoilers for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Kang the Conqueror's Variants In Ant-Man's Post-Credits & Beyond

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's post-credits scene didn't waste time introducing a plethora of Kang's Variants by highlighting the Council of Kangs.

Here's every notable Kang Variant who now exists in the MCU after the game-changing post-credits scene of the threequel.

1.) Kang the Conqueror

Marvel

Ahead of its premiere, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's version of Kang the Conqueror was confirmed to be the "warrior" Variant of the villain, with Jamie Sawyer, Jonathan Majors' strength-and-conditioning coach, saying that the character "developed every type of combat skill."

In the threequel, Kang the Conqueror is an intelligent, manipulative, and powerful Variant who winds up waking over the Quantum Realm. The villain commands an army, and almost everyone is afraid of him.

Ant-Man 3 also revealed that Kang was banished by the Council of Kangs, trapping him inside the Quantum Realm. This Kang Variant also appears to be the comic-accurate take on the villain, with the character wearing his iconic suit of armor complete with a headgear that gives him his signature blue face.

Although Scott and Hope seemingly killed this Kang Variant in the final battle, it may be a fake-out, and he might return in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty to fulfill his revenge against the Council of Kangs and 616's Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

2.) Immortus

Marvel

Immortus is an older version of Kang who grew tired of ruling his empire. This Variant acts as the de facto leader of the Kangs, with Ant-Man 3's post-credits scene confirming that he's the one responsible for assembling all of them in the Council of Kangs.

In Marvel Comics, Immortus acts as a loyal servant to the Time-Keepers, even proclaiming himself the Lord of Time. Part of his job for the Time-Keepers was to monitor and control anachronisms in the timeline caused by his other Variants.

In the MCU, Quantumania teased that this version of Immortus will be more active in the fight instead of staying on the sidelines. He may be one of the Kang Variants who will lead the charge against the Earth's Mightiest Heroes in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

3.) Scarlet Centurion

Marvel

Scarlet Centurion is the Kang Variant who told Immortus and Rama-Tut that the "exiled one," aka Kang the Conqueror, died in the Quantum Realm.

In the comics, Scarlet Centurion convinced the Avengers that the world would end if there were too many superheroes. As a result, the Earth's Mightiest Heroes imprisoned all superhumans, leaving them as Earth's only heroes. However, the Avengers snapped out of it and ultimately defeated him.

Scarlet Centurion wields an energy-generating halberd and wears an armor inspired by Doctor Doom.

Ant-Man 3's post-credits scene teased that Scarlet Centurion is set to have a big role moving forward, and he could be responsible for bringing his own version of Avengers to battle Earth-616's heroes in Avengers 5.

4.) Rama-Tut

Marvel

Rama-Tut took over the Kingdom of Egypt by using modern-day technology. The Pharaoh is the earliest Kang Variant who had run-ins with the Fantastic Four and Apocalypse in the comics.

Ant-Man 3's post-credits scene showed the first glimpse of Rama-Tut, with the villain showing menacing stares against Scarlet Centurion and Immortus.

It is unknown how Rama-Tut fits in the grand scheme of the MCU's Multiverse Saga, but his connections to ancient Egypt could hint at a future clash with Moon Knight and Khonshu down the line.

5.) He Who Remains

Marvel

He Who Remains made his emphatic debut in Loki Season 1, revealing himself as the true leader of the Time Variance Authority. Loki director Kate Herron described the villain as "closer to Immortus, but he’s a unique character for our story. But Kang is a Variant of that character."

Loki's He Who Remains was the winner of the first Multiversal war, resulting in the birth of the TVA to prevent another reality-bending clash while preserving his power. However, Sylvie killed He Who Remains in Loki's Season 1 finale, thus unleashing the Multiverse and the rest of the Kang Variants.

Although he was killed, it's reasonable to assume that another version of He Who Remains exists in the Multiverse. This Variant might be the key to defeating the likes of Immortus and Rama-Tut in Avengers 5, with Earth's Mightiest Heroes recruiting him on their side to gain an advantage.

Still, it seems most liekly that Tom Hiddleston's Loki needs to be the one to inform Earth-616's Avengers about He Who Remains to turn the tide in the battle for the Multiverse, especially after his discovery in Season 1.

6.) Skrull Kang

Marvel

While it's hard to pinpoint who's who in Ant-Man 3's post-credits scene due to the number of Kangs involved, one notable Variant seen at the sequence's tail-end is a Skrull Kang.

Given that the Skrulls can shapeshift into anyone, combining this power with a Kang Variant who has extensive knowledge about time travel while having access to futuristic technology spells all kinds of trouble for the Avengers.

7.) Victor Timely

Marvel

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's second post-credits scene surprised everyone when Tom Hiddleston's Loki and Owen Wilson's Mobius appeared out of nowhere alongside the introduction of Jonathan Majors' Victor Timely.

The post-credits scene appears to be taken from one episode of Loki Season 2, but it also teased massive ramifications to the MCU due to Timely's appearance.

In Marvel Comics, Victor Timely traveled back in time, specifically to the beginning of the 20th century. Doing this allowed him to serve as the founder of Timely, Wisconsin, serving as its mayor while also establishing a number of factories and smaller subsidiaries. Timely is also a genius inventor, using future technology to gain an advantage over his competitors.

Timely's arrival in Loki Season 2 could hint that the God of Mischief's mission could center around finding Kang Variants from across the Multiverse. Timely may be his first target, potentially capturing him to ask if he's aware of He Who Remains and the Multiversal War.

However, doing this could inadvertently alert the Council of Kangs, which could doom the fate of Loki and the TVA.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now playing in theaters.