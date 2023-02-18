Ant-Man 3: Quantumania Post-Credits Explained: Who Are [SPOILERS]?

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania showcased massive ramifications to the MCU's Multiverse Saga after introducing Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror.

Although Ant-Man 3 is being blasted by critics on Rotten Tomatoes, the Paul Rudd-led threequel is still the talk of the town, mainly due to Majors' performance as Kang and its game-changing post-credits scene.

Early reactions described Quantumania's post-credits scene as "crazy," with critics saying that both sequences are important to the MCU's overarching story.

Ant-Man 3: Who Are The Council of Kangs?

Marvel

Ant-Man 3's mid-credits scene introduced the Council of Kangs, a group assembled by Immortus (the older Kang) to convene about the Kang Variants' next steps after learning that Warrior Kang ("the exiled one") died in the Quantum Realm at Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne's hands

The scene featured three main Kang Variants - Immortus, Scarlet Centurion, and Rama-Tut - discussing how Earth-616's heroes are slowly tapping into the Multiverse, suggesting that they are potential detractors for their goals.

In Marvel Comics, the Council of Kangs is formed by Immortus to eliminate other Kangs from each alternate reality since he considers them as lesser Variants of himself.

Together, Immortus' handpicked counterparts slayed their own divergent selves to take over their empires. The Kang Variant even used the help of some Avengers and Ravonna Renslayer (Loki) to achieve his goals.

Jonathan Majors’ 3 New Kang Variants Explained

Marvel

After an incredible performance as Kang throughout Ant-Man 3, Jonathan Majors made a triumphant comeback in the post-credits scene, portraying a plethora of Kang Variants.

Immortus, the one with his iconic classic headpiece, acts as the group's leader, with Scarlet Centurion and Rama-Tut appearing to both be second-in-command. While Marvel Comics' Immortus is known to turn towards a peaceful outlook, the Variant is best at manipulation.

Marvel

Meanwhile, in the comics, Scarlet Centurion wears armor inspired by Doctor Doom, but it is unknown if his MCU counterpart is the same. Still, Majors' iteration of the Variant appears to be skilled in combat and has access to vast future technology.

It's also possible that this Kang Variant is not Scarlet Centurion. Instead, it could be a version of a Prime Kang from the far future.

Marvel

Lastly, Rama-Tut is an early Kang Variant who took over ancient Egypt using modern technology. The MCU's version seemingly confirmed that Majors' Rama-Tut had already taken over as Pharaoh of Egypt, and maybe, even clashed with a version of the Fantastic Four similar to the comics (John Krasinski's team from Earth-838, maybe?).

How Ant-Man 3 Post Credits Sets Up Avengers 5

Marvel

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania essentially served as the launchpad for the events of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige revealed that Ant-Man 3 "connects most to the bigger picture" for the franchise, and the post-credits scene proved that point.

Given that the post-credits scene introduced the Council of Kangs, it likely acts as a tease to "The Kang Dynasty" tagline of Avengers 5.

More so, the fact that the Council is aware that Earth-616's heroes are tapping into the Multiverse echoes back to the Avengers' first victory against Loki when Thanos was alerted by the Earth's Mightiest Heroes' presence.

While Kang the Conqueror's fate is unknown, it's possible that the Council led by Immortus, Rama-Tut, and Scarlet Centurion could become the villains of the Earth's Mightiest Heroes in Avengers 5.

Having many Kang Variants as formidable enemies to the Avengers makes sense, mainly because of the growing roster of MCU's heroes. Different teams may fight Immortus, Rama-Tut, and Scarlet Centurion throughout the crossover movie.

How Ant-Man 3's Villain Could Return

Marvel

At the end of Ant-Man 3, a tag says that "Kang will return," indicating that the Conqueror is far from dead.

Some have theorized that Kang the Conqueror could become Beyonder, making him a surprise entrant in Avengers 5 that could help the heroes defeat every Kang Variant.

However, this could lead to Kang ultimately betraying them, revealing himself as the Beyonder and potentially trapping the heroes into his own version of Battleword, an entirely new reality described as a chaotic place from the comics.

As a result, Avengers 5's ending could lead straight to Avengers: Secret Wars, pushing Kang as the ultimate villain that the MCU's heroes need to defeat.

Doing this could fit the past rumor that Secret Wars will borrow an Avengers: Endgame plot point where some heroes would travel the Multiverse instead of utilizing time travel.

The 616's Avengers may be split into two teams, with one group being trapped inside Beyonder's Battleworld while the others will travel across the Multiverse to gain key allies or legacy heroes like Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine to save their 616 counterparts in the alternate Battleworld reality.

Whatever the case, Kang is expected to be at the forefront.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now playing in theaters worldwide.