MCU: 7 Upcoming Movies & Disney+ Shows Teased By Ant-Man: Quantumania

Despite mixed reviews, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is an important MCU title as it teased seven upcoming movies and shows.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige already described Ant-Man 3 as the MCU's most important movie since Avengers: Endgame, saying it "connects most to the bigger picture."

Indeed, the MCU threequel didn't disappoint in setting up what's next for the ever-growing shared universe.

1.) Ant-Man 4

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania ended on a happy note, with Team Ant-Man surviving the battle against Kang the Conqueror in the Quantum Realm. As a result, many have speculated that Ant-Man 4 could be in the cards, but it's easier said than done.

Paul Rudd bluntly said that he has "no comment" about Ant-Man 4's development, though he admitted that he doesn't "know anything anyway." Quantumania director Peyton Reed also said that "it’s too soon to tell" if a fourth film could happen.

Despite Rudd and Reed's coy comments, Marvel Studios producer Stephen Broussard offered a promising update about Ant-Man 4, confirming that the MCU team is "already thinking about it."

If Ant-Man 4 ever happens, it's possible that the movie could focus more on Cassie's transition as a Young Avenger, further pushing Ant-Man into a mentor role.

2.) Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

Ant-Man 3 is clearly connected to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty due to Kang's arrival. The film's post-credits scene already introduced the Council of Kangs, who could eventually end up as the villains of Earth's Mightiest Heroes in their next outing.

In fact, Quantumania director Peyton Reed already emphasized that Ant-Man 3 writer Jeff Loveness is also Avengers 5's scribe, indicating that he could've placed many Easter eggs in the threequel that could pay off in the crossover movie.

Given that Paul Rudd's Scott Lang is also expected to return in Avengers 5, the size-altering hero could be the key to telling Earth-616's heroes about Kang, similar to how Mark Ruffalo's Hulk informed the team about Thanos during Avengers: Infinity War.

3.) Avengers: Secret Wars

In Ant-Man 3, Kang the Conqueror said that one of his Variants "broke time," causing "endless incursions." In Marvel Comics, incursions are an important part of Secret Wars.

Although Kang "died" when Scott and Hope defeated him, the MCU threequel promised that "Kang will return," and his triumphant comeback could end up being in Avengers: Secret Wars as the Earth's Mightiest Heroes' ultimate villain.

Some theorized that particular Kang was transported into a different dimension rather than dying, and he could simply be biding his time for a return as he monitors the clash between the Avengers and the Council of Kangs in Avengers 5.

4.) Loki Season 2

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania made Disney+ history by featuring an actual scene from Loki Season 2 in one of its post-credits stingers, with a terrified Loki and a confused Mobius witnessing the presentation of a Kang Variant from the 1900s named Victor Timely.

This sequence implied that Jonathan Majors is expected to have a major role in Season 2, with the actor portraying several Kang Variants before his big screen showdown with the Avengers.

Season 2 may revolve around Loki and Mobius rounding up Kang Variants that they can find, potentially asking them about their knowledge of the Multiversal War that could arrive.

5.) Deadpool 3

Deadpool 3 is expected to revolve around the Multiverse, with Owen Wilson's Mobius and the Time Variance Authority (TVA) reportedly set for major roles.

Returning Wolverine star Hugh Jackman already confirmed that the threequel will use Deadpool 2's time travel device, meaning that the movie will move around different timelines.

That said, it's possible that Deadpool and Wolverine could encounter at least one Kang Variant throughout their adventure while also accidentally bumping into the TVA in the process.

6.) Fantastic Four

In Marvel Comics, the Pharaoh Rama-Tut (one of the main Kang Variants in Ant-Man 3's post-credits scene) had a significant run-in with the Fantastic Four, and the same thing could happen in the MCU.

It is unknown which villain the Fantastic Four would face in the MCU's reboot movie, but a Kang Variant like Rama-Tut would make sense in order to establish the dominant presence of the Council of Kangs heading into Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Similar to Ant-Man, facing a powerful Kang Variant like Rama-Tut and potentially defeating him could allow the Fantastic Four to warn the 616's Avengers about the impending threat of the Council of Kangs, thus placing them in a significant role in the next crossover flick.

7.) Young Avengers

Kathryn Newton's Cassie Lang was pushed to the forefront in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania when the character finally suited up as Stature (although Team Ant-Man didn't refer to her as her alter-ego).

Ant-Man 3 revealed glimpses of Cassie's bright future as one of the MCU's Young Avengers. However, it is unknown when the Young Avengers will assemble, considering that Marvel Studios producer Stephen Broussard revealed that no such project is currently in the works.

Still, whenever the Young Avengers are needed, fans can expect that Cassie will be front and center as one of its founding members.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now playing in theaters worldwide.