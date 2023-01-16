Loki Season 2 Rumored to Include MULTIPLE Kangs

According to a new rumor, Jonathan Majors' Kang will have multiple Variants show up in Season Two of Tom Hiddleston's Loki series on Disney+.

The Loki-centric MCU project first aired in 2021, where it introduced the foreboding character of He Who Remains, played by Majors. In the first season's finale, the questionable character warned the God of Mischief about himself and the consequences of the Multiverse being free.

With Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the world is about to get its first look at what exactly he was talking about. Paul Rudd's Scott Lang will have to go up against none other than Kang the Conqueror, a "warrior version" of the He Who Remains.

Now, before Loki's second season finally arrives, new whispers revealed some exciting new information about what fans can expect regarding the presence of the MCU's big bad.

More Kang for Loki

Industry insider Daniel Richtman revealed some new rumored details on Jonathan Majors' role in Loki's second season.

On his Patreon, Richtman noted that "there will be multiple Kang variants in Loki Season Two."

Additionally, a week ago, he shared that "Jonathan Majors recently filmed more scenes" for the project:

Jonathan Majors recently filmed more scenes as a variant of Kang for Loki. The season will have more time travel.

Richtman went on to share an additional interesting tidbit about the upcoming season, explaining how the show will "introduce a new concept called Time Loom:"

Loki season 2 will introduce a new concept called Time Loom, it is the source of the TVA power. They use the energy from the time stream and absorb it.

It's important to note that all of this information is a rumor, and none has been officially confirmed by either Marvel Studios or Disney.

Will Loki See the Real Kang?

After the first season's ending, it seemed inevitable, much like Thanos himself, that Tom Hiddleston's leading character would be running into more of He Who Remains' Variants at some point.

The bigger question is more so when any version of Majors' villain will show up during the season. Will it be throughout the season, or will audiences have to wait until the finale once again?

Additionally, could the second season connect to Ant-Man: Quantumania in any way?

Maybe Hiddleston will get the meet the Variant of Kang who went up against the Ant-Family. But if he does, then that probably doesn't bode too well for Scott Lang.

If the rumor of more than one Kang is true, then this will be the first time fans see multiple versions of Majors' villain in one project, as opposed to them being spread across different versions. It opens the doors to lots of awesome storytelling potential—fingers crossed that Marvel Studios is able to utilize it best they can.

Loki is set to air its second season at some point this summer.