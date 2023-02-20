Loki Season 2: New Details on Kang’s Bigger Role Following Ant-Man 3

A new report indicates that Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror will play a much larger role in the second season of Tom Hiddleston's Disney+ series Loki.

Warning - the rest of this article contains spoilers for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania didn’t just introduce audiences to the leading “Warrior” Variant of Majors’ villain—it also showcased hundreds of them.

The first post-credits tag saw Immortus, Rama-Tut, and Scarlet Centurion call their Variants throughout existence for an important meeting. Earth-616’s heroes have started to touch the Multiverse, and that’s no good for them.

The second tag of the movie came in the form of a clip from Loki’s second season. It sees the terrified titular character watching Victor Timely present on stage, with Mobius by his side.

This confirmed that, at the very least, there’ll be one key Kang Variant in the upcoming Disney+ show’s second season.

Thankfully, it looks like there’ll be more than just one.

Kang's Larger Involvement With Loki Season 2

According to The Cosmic Circus, Jonathan Majors will have a larger role to play in Loki's upcoming second season than he did in the show's freshman run.

The outlet notes that the villain will have a far more present role in the new batch of episodes, with Majors expected to appear in at least three episodes.

Additionally, their sources also noted that fans should not rule out other Kang variants on top of the already confirmed Victor Timely. This is due to Loki and Mobius traveling across different timestreams "in search of... Kang Variants to map out and see the extent of their control across time."

As of now, this information has not been confirmed by Marvel Studios, so fans should consider it a rumor.

Which Kangs Will Be in the Spotlight?

With there being so many variations of Jonathan Majors' big bad, it's hard to pinpoint which versions of the villain might show up next.

With Loki and Mobius going to various timelines, fans would probably get a real kick out of the two of them traveling to Ancient Egypt during Rama-Tut's reign.

The series could also bring in Mr. Gryphon, a version of Kang who runs a company called Qeng Enterprises, who, in the comics, actually buys Stark (or Avengers) Tower. This would actually play quite well, seeing as there is an Easter egg to this Variant in Loki's fifth episode.

A third possibility could be Loki and Mobius running into He Who Remains again, but this time, it'll be during his rise to the top—before he ever got to the point of creating the Sacred Timeline. This could provide some really interesting plot developments while further fleshing out that same mysterious character who scared Hiddleston's former villain so badly.

Loki Season 2 is expected to hit Disney+ sometime later this year.