Avengers 5: Marvel Might've Just Announced 3 New Characters In the Sequel

Marvel may have just revealed three major characters for 2025's Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, which could be more familiar to fans than they realize.

The fifth installment in the Avengers franchise is a highly anticipated return to the team, releasing about six years after Avengers: Endgame in 2019. In fact, it will mark one of the longest jumps between MCU franchise installments, nearly matching the exact six-year gap (to the date) between Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Vol. 3.

As such, anticipation is already high, without even mentioning the titular character, Kang the Conqueror, who has made waves thanks to an outstanding performance in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania by Jonathan Majors.

Now, fans have even more reason to be excited for the new movie.

Warning - the rest of this article contains spoilers for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

3 New Characters for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty?

The first post-credit scene in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania revealed several Kang variants, highlighting three specifically that could appear in the upcoming Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

The scene spotlit Immortus, Scarlet Centurion, and Rama-Tut among the crowd of Kang variants, seemingly leading the group towards whatever they plan to accomplish next.

Earlier in the film, Kang referred to his variants as "The Dynasty of Kangs," seemingly a nod to the 2025 movie's title. As such, if that crowd of Kangs in the post-credit scene is the aforementioned Dynasty, it would make sense to see them in the film.

This lines up with rumored plot details revealed in late 2022, explaining that the movie would include Kang variants "conquering worlds across the entire Multiverse."

Kangs vs. the Multiverse

If Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania taught fans anything, it is that He Who Remains' warnings about his terrifying other variants were not meant to be taken lightly. Ant-Man 3's Kang was chillingly evil, to the point that the other Kangs had to exile him.

So, a whole council or dynasty of these Kangs could really mean trouble for the Avengers, particularly if Scott Lang carries on believing that he did defeat Kang. Granted, that belief seems to be dissipating by the second, if the ending of the movie is anything to go by.

It will be interesting to see these different Kangs interacting with each other and with the heroes, particularly given their different backgrounds, and likely different beliefs and methods.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty releases in theaters on May 2, 2025, and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is currently playing in theaters.