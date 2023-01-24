Loki Season 2: New Details on Kang Villain Role Revealed (Rumor)

New rumored details about Loki Season 2's Kang the Conqueror have been revealed.

This latest news follows a prior claim that Jonathan Majors will be playing "multiple Kang variants" in Loki's second season on Disney+.

While Marvel audiences are only weeks away from seeing Majors' debut as Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, it's becoming increasingly clear that the Phase 5 threequel is only the beginning of his 2023 Kang cameos.

And now, thanks to this new description, the MCU faithful have an idea of just who one of his Kang Variants could be and why he's on a time-traveling shopping spree.

New Details on Loki Season 2's Kang

Industry insider Daniel Richtman shared additional new information about one of Loki Season 2's Kang variants.

On his Patreon, Richtman revealed that a Kang variant is "an inventor in the past" who's looking to "buy stuff from people to affect the future:"

One variant of Kang in 'Loki' Season 2 is an inventor in the past wanting to buy stuff from people to affect the future and Loki is trying to stop him

When a Patreon user questioned Richtman as to whether this variant is Victor Timely, a version of Kang from the comics, Daniel responded, saying:

I don’t know [if] it’s him for sure but it is likely him.

For reference, Victor Timely is a variant of Nathaniel Richards or "Prime Kang" who, after having been defeated by the Avengers, travels back in time to 1901 and forms the town of Timely, later known as Chronopolis.

Chronopolis eventually exists outside of time and serves as a crossroads between the past, present, and future.

The MCU has been seemingly hinting at Chronopolis - or a version of it - for quite some time as the city had a brief cameo in Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Many fans suspect that Loki's TVA is located within Chronopolis and that Kang's ringed fortress in the Ant-Man 3 trailers may also be the Marvel Comics city.

A Timely Rumor Ahead of Ant-Man 3

If this rumor proves to be true, the question is just what this inventor version of Kang is looking to buy that will affect the future.

Thanks to on-set photos, fans already know that Loki and Mobius will be visiting the 1970s.

Not only is Sylvie stuck in the '70s working at a McDonald's, but 1970 is when Iron Man and Captain America time-traveled in Avengers: Endgame to steal Pym Particles.

Perhaps Ant-Man 3 and Loki's sophomore season will be more closely connected than fans had dared to hope for?

If so, a Loki-centric post-credits scene just may be the top contender to follow Quantumania upon its theatrical debut.

Another question is just how faithful to the comics will Marvel Studios be with Victor Timely and how will he differ?

Keeping the name "Timely" seems like a given, especially since the name itself was an ode to Timely Comics, the original name of Marvel Comics.

However, fans should expect the MCU and Jonathon Majors to bring a different twist to the character.

Speaking of which, it's unlikely that Victor Timely/Prime Kang will be the only Kang in Loki Season 2.

Again, Richtman's previous rumor claimed that Majors is playing "multiple" Kangs in the Disney+ series meaning, just like how Tom Hiddleston played more than one 2021's Loki.

Looking back on the Disney+ show's first season, Loki served as a literal primer for what Marvel Studios had in store and the beginnings of the Multiverse Saga.

These rumors suggest that Marvel audiences shouldn't expect anything less on the heels of Quantumania and as the MCU marches towards Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Loki Season 2 arrives on Disney+ this summer.