Loki Season 2: Tom Hiddleston Sits at McDonald's In New Set Photos

=Tom Hiddleston’s Loki is the first Disney+ series to receive a Season 2, as confirmed by the post-credits tease in the final episode of Season 1. While fans wait for a release date and potential storyline for the God of Mischief’s next half-dozen episodes, set photos have already confirmed that filming is well underway for Hiddleston and company.

Thus far, fans have only gotten a small hint of what's to come in Loki Season 2 thanks to a few set photos revealing a look at the fan-favorite anti-hero and the Time Variance Authority. Set photos and news have confirmed that Rafael Casal will play an undisclosed role in the new adventure alongside Hiddleston, who also rejoins Season 1's Owen Wilson and Sophia Di Martino.

The show's United Kingdom set has already been home to plenty of thrilling action sequences, and Wilson was spotted alongside Hiddleston dressed to the nines in London. Now, new imagery teases another location in which Loki and the team will be seen - this time, one of America's longest-standing fast food institutions.

Loki Season 2 - I'm Lovin' It

Twitter user @bestoftwh shared new behind-the-scenes images from the set of Marvel Studios' Loki, which is filming Season 2 right now.

In the photos, Hiddleston is seen in his TVA attire as he sits down in a McDonald's restaurant, although the exact location of the McDonald's is unknown.

While in the fast food establishment, Loki chats with some patrons about the undisclosed major event he's likely investigating.

These photos appear to be from the same day of shooting as the ones featuring Sophia Di Martino's Sylvie in a McDonald's uniform, which seemingly took place in the 1970s.

Loki In for a Season 2 Big Mac?

Loki Season 1 took the titular God of Mischief to plenty of wild locations across the Sacred Timeline, from a 1985 renaissance fair to the 1970s legend of DB Cooper. This season seems to take things a little more...low-key during some moments, as the TVA finds themselves investigating something that happened somewhere as simple as a McDonald's in the '70s.

Of course, Loki and his cohorts will certainly have to visit some more extraterrestrial locations as the plot moves forward, particularly with a Kang the Conqueror Variant having unleashed Multiversal chaos at the end of Season 1. This scene will likely come in one of the earlier Season 2 episodes, but as has been the case with the rest of the set photos, more specific details on the plot and story are hard to come by.

No matter what takes place at this McDonald's, seeing Loki interact with more of Earth's iconic locations should be a joy to watch as he continues his evolution, with plenty more mischief on the way. Whether fans find out what Loki would order at this restaurant is still unknown, but he'll have to be on high alert while he's there, considering the insanity he's already faced across the timeline in his first solo adventure.

Season 2 of Marvel Studios' Loki is currently filming and there is no release date set yet for the series.