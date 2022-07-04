Loki Season 2 Photos Reveal Tom Hiddleston & Owen Wilson Filming Fancy Scene

While Marvel Studios continues to bring new characters and stories into the MCU, a classic anti-hero is on his way to his own new round of adventures with Loki Season 2 on Disney+. Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, and more will be back for more insanity after the Time Variance Authority had an encounter with a Kang the Conqueror Variant, although it’s still a mystery what exactly will take place in Round 2.

Season 1 ended with Loki, Mobius and the TVA team trying to figure out what repercussions came as a result of Sylvie murdering He Who Remains in the Citadel at the End of Time, throwing the Multiverse into chaos. With filming now officially underway for the next six episodes, fans are anxious to find out what the God of Mischief will have to face as he comes back for his next round of adventures.

With filming having gone on for the past few weeks, fans already have a look into some of the action, including new Easter eggs that will be fun to search for in the final cut. Now, more of that new footage has made its way onto the internet, providing some of the first context for where and when Loki and crew will head to after Kang's attack on the "Sacred Timeline."

A Peek Into Filming for Loki Season 2

Twitter user @florencepiou shared multiple pictures and videos from the Season 2 set of Marvel Studios' Loki filming outside the Noël Coward Theatre in Westminster, London.

Tom Hiddleston is seen donning quite a fancy suit, potentially even nicer than the one he wore in Germany during 2012's The Avengers.

Twitter

Hiddleston is seen next to Owen Wilson reprising his role as Mobius, which was confirmed shortly after Loki Season 1 finished its run in July 2021.

Twitter

Also seen on the old-fashioned set is a red double-decker bus with an advertisement for Pearl on the top, although it's unclear what exactly Pearl is in this context.

Twitter

As indicated by the movie posters that can be seen on set, this scene reportedly takes place in 1974 and is described as a movie premiere, where the time-traveling Loki and Mobius try to enter the theater through the side door as stars walk down a red carpet.

Instagram user @irene_slytherclaw shared other new images from this same scene, including a better look at Hiddleston's face as he dons his black-tie attire.

Another set of images gave a better look at Wilson as Mobius, who dons a similar light-colored hairstyle to the one he had in Season 1.

Loki & Mobius In Disguise on New Mission

In Loki Season 1, Loki and Mobius only really went on one true mission together, looking for Loki Variants in the 1850s, the 1980s, and the 2040's in order to keep the Multiverse in tact. Now, it appears that the story in Season 2 will take the pair to more new locations throughout time, allowing them to tap into their investigative skills on a more regular basis.

It's still unclear exactly what's happening in this video or why Loki and Mobius wind up in 1974, although it seems fairly clear that it will take place in some version of London with the scenery in play.

Looking at world history, the Tower of London was actually bombed in 1974, although it might not exactly qualify as an "apocaplypse" event considering only one person died and 41 were injured. These statistics, while still tragic, aren't nearly the same as the other events that Loki and Mobius looked at in Season 1, but it could be something the undisclosed villains use as a cover for something much bigger.

No matter how this plays out, the TVA's time-travelling antics will be back in action, and anticipation should only build to see what other periods of universal history are put into the spotlight.

Season 2 of Loki is currently filming, although it doesn't yet have a release date.