Owen Wilson Teases His Return In Loki Season 2

Marvel Studios has debuted four live-action streaming shows on Disney+, but as of this writing, only one has a confirmed sophomore season: Loki. Tom Hiddleston's God of Mischief took the past summer by storm with his Multiverse-shattering adventure. While many remember Loki for its stunning sets, enchanting score, and Jonathan Majors' debut as He Who Remains, the show's stellar supporting cast cannot be understated.

Season 1 introduced viewers to a collection of characters that didn't take long to become fan favorites. Among them was Owen Wilson's Mobius, an agent of the Time Variance Authority who specializes in investigating time criminals.

While rumors have swirled about Mobius returning as soon as this May in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, his MCU future is confirmed to include at least one project.

Mobius Returns in Loki Season 2

He's got another chance to ride that jetski.

After taking a lengthy "Um...," Loki star Owen Wilson confirmed to Wired that he will be back for Season 2.

"Is Owen Wilson coming back to Loki? Um... yes. He is coming back to Loki, and I think we're going to begin filming that pretty soon. I had a great time working on Loki. I really enjoyed Tom Hiddleston and all the people on that [show]."

Time Variance Authority Reunion

Wilson's return shouldn't come as much of a surprise, but his subtle production update is noteworthy.

"Pretty soon" is far from a defined filming window, but it does indicate production will begin this year. With earlier reports indicating Loki Season 2 is set for a summer shoot at the United Kingdom's Pinewood Studios, it's looking more likely that the Time Variance Authority will be setting up shop in the coming months.

Wilson joins co-stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Sophia Di Martino as confirmed Season 1 players suiting up for the sophomore installment. A release date for the second season remains a mystery, but considering the typical production schedule for a Marvel Studios streaming show, fans should expect Loki Season 2 at some point in the third or fourth quarter of 2023.

Loki Season 1 is streaming on Disney+.