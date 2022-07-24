Loki Season 2 Receives New Official Release Date Window

At the Marvel Studios panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Loki's second season was announced to be part of Phase 5. The phase is set to start in 2023 and the sophomore season of the show is set to be the year's third Disney+ project after Secret Invasion and Echo.

No exact premiere date was given, but the new season of the Disney+ show is set to be released sometime in Summer 2023.

This means Loki will return about two years after the first season ended in July 2021. It was previously reported that the season will have six episodes, just like the first one.

More Loki in Summer 2023

Since Echo is also set for a Summer 2023 release and is scheduled to come out beforehand, it's a safe bet that Loki Season 2 will premiere later in the summer, likely July or August.

It is also worth noting that the season will be released several months after Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which will feature Kang the Conquerer. A Variant of Kang first appeared at the end of Loki's first season, and his death set off the branching of the Multiverse, so it's possible more Kang Variants will be seen when Loki returns.

The Marvel Studios panel also saw the reveals of the next two Avengers movies: The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars. It's safe to say that Kang will be sticking around in the MCU for a while, and with the show kicking off his story in the MCU, it would only make sense for characters like Loki and Sylvie - who caused Kang's Variants to materialize in the first place - to appear in the upcoming movies. Or, perhaps a third season of Loki released in between the two films would be a fitting bridge between them, which could work quite well given the show largely takes place outside of space and time.

For now, Season 2 of Loki is definitely on the horizon. While Loki will likely be trying to fix what he and Sylvie did in causing the birth of the Multiverse throughout the season, the existence of the upcoming Avengers movies indicates that he would not be successful in this endeavor. However, it's more likely he will be successful in reuniting with Sylvie, as well as those from the original Time Variance Authority, like Mobius and Hunter B-15, after ending up in a different version of the TVA at the end of the first season.

Loki's second season may not be able to fix the Multiversal mess made at the end of Season 1, but it hopefully will be able to further develop its characters and reveal more about the Multiverse in the MCU.

