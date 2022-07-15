Loki Season 2 Adds New Actor to MCU Cast

The MCU's presence on Disney+ continues to grow in both quantity and quality. With the marvelous conclusion to Ms. Marvel revealed, eager fans will already be looking forward to more of their favorite shows. Filming is currently underway on Season 2 of the Emmy Nominated Loki series, and the MCU faithful will be happy to know that the old cast is back, along with some new additions.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is the next show on deck, and while it's always great to see new heroes join the MCU roster, it's hard not to wonder what the fan favorites are up to. Loki will be the first of the live-action Marvel shows on Disney+ to receive a second season, and expectations will be high. Fans of the show will be dying to know what sorts of adventures Tom Hiddleston's Loki and Sophia Di Martino's Sylvie are having across time and space in the aftermath of He Who Remains's death.

The cast won't all be Loki veterans, of course. New characters will be joining the mix too, and details are emerging about one of them.

Blindspotting Star Rafael Casal Joins the MCU

Deadline reported that Rafael Casal has joined the cast of Loki Season 2 in a major role, though no details on his character have been released. Casal is most well-known for his work on the Blindspotting TV series and the 2018 comedy-drama film of the same name that inspired it.

Set photos from the show's second season previously revealed that there would be a new member of the show's cast, showing a man alongside Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson who many thought to be Rafael Casal.

Casal's character was seen alongside Loki and Mobius, dressed in what appears to be the garb of a TVA prisoner. Close-up shots provide a better glimpse at the character's face as he interacts with the pair.

Previous comments on Casal's Instagram seemed to hint at his role in the show, as the actor was in the UK around the time that filming for Loki began.

@rafaelcasal on Instagram

The Cast of Loki Expands for Season 2

Fans of Blindspotting (both the film and show it inspired), will no doubt be excited to see Casal joining the MCU, especially alongside titans like Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson. For those unfamiliar, both the film and TV versions of Blindspotting are comedy dramas. Casting an alumni from either feels spot on for Loki, as the show has often switched very quickly from Loki's trademark humor to a much heavier tone.

Bringing in someone who can match the energy of Loki and Mobius is very important, so it's not hard to see why Casal would be considered. As for exactly what role he'd be playing, well there isn't too much to work with. Since casting has yet to be announced, there's no name for the character seen alongside Hiddleston and Wilson in the images.

He's dressed like Loki was when he was first processed by the TVA, so it seems the character is a variant. Who he is and why he's working alongside Loki and Mobius is unclear, but he seems to be cooperating or assisting the pair in some way. He's not wearing any sort of constraints and seems to be talking with the others freely.

The particularly curious can keep their eyes fixed here for any confirmation of Casal's casting, and those who prefer to be surprised will have to wait for Season 2's as yet unannounced release date.