New Loki Season 2 Set Photos Tease More TVA Action

With the exception of WandaVision, perhaps no other Disney+ show to date has quite captured Marvel audiences the same way as Loki. Coming into the series, fans knew that Hiddleston would deliver as the God of Mischief and touch on time travel, but Loki introduced audiences to Multiversal wars, Miss Minutes and Variants, Owen Wilson's Mobius and his love of jet skis, and, of course, the TVA (Time Variance Authority).

Created by He Who Remains, this bureaucratic organization is tasked with protecting the Sacred Timeline and pruning any Variants or branching timelines that deviate from the predetermined flow of events. And, even though the TVA is seemingly set outside of space and time, the organization operates in an orange-hued, dim-lit facility that's akin to a DMV but with Infinity Stones rattling around in desk drawers.

At the end of Season 1, the TVA was in chaos. The Multiverse was free, timelines were branching in every direction, and Judge Renslayer had disappeared. However, when Loki is sent back to a TVA by Sylvie, it's not the TVA he knows, and no one - including Mobius - knows him.

Just where the series goes from here remains to be seen, but new photos from the set of Season 2 suggest that a TVA may still play a role in the show moving forward.

Loki Season 2 Photos Suggest TVA Presence

Loki Season 1

The Daily Mail via @bestoftwh shared photos from the set of Season 2 of Loki for Disney+. These new images show Tom Hiddleston's Loki and Owen Wilson's Mobius in their TVA attire, hinting that audiences will likely see more of the Time Variance Authority in the show's sophomore season.

Another tweet from @bestoftwh shows a better look at Hiddleston sporting that signature TVA look.

These aren't the only photos fans have seen of the Loki stars while filming Season 2.

While filming in London, both Hiddleston and Wilson were pictured in tuxedos for a film premiere scene set in 1974 - one which may include Kumail Nanjiani's Kingo from Eternals.

Is Loki Season 2 Setting Up a "Variant" TVA?

Since the Multiverse is free, it's hard to imagine what purpose the TVA would serve moving forward.

However, the massive statue of Kang the Conqueror that Loki sees at the end of the finale suggests that He Who Remains' warning had come true. And, since Marvel production designer Kasra Farahani revealed that Loki is "in a different place" and a "different timeline," is it possible that Kang has his own "Variant" of the TVA that Loki and Mobius will have to navigate?

While that wouldn't be good news for the God of Mischief and his jet-ski-loving companion, more TVA likely means more Miss Minutes, chronomonitors, Variants, and potentially Jonathon Majors as Kang.

The fact audiences are getting more TVA in Season 2 may also explain why Eugene Cordero, who played TVA employee Casey, is confirmed to return.

Given how much of a surprise Season 1 of Loki turned out to be, it will be interesting to see if and how the series will continue to shock audiences. Fans also took forward to seeing how it will connect to recent MCU events, like Multiverse of Madness, and contribute to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania come 2023.

Season 2 of Loki is expected to debut on Disney+ sometime in 2023.