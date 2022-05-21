Will Loki Season 2 Be Weirder Than Season 1? Marvel Producer Responds

The moment the Multiverse was first introduced as a concept for the MCU, viewers knew everything could get weird at a moment’s notice. Marvel Studios wasted absolutely no time proving it when they debuted Loki. The series’ TVA and the introduction of Variants both threw audiences into the deep end of weirdness. After all, there was an alligator Loki; most wouldn’t have expected that to exist ten years ago.

With how strange the proceedings got, will it even be possible for the next season of the series to one-up itself? What does that even entail?

Though, there was Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness which just came out. While it isn't everyone's favorite MCU movie, there is certainly plenty in there that gives Loki a run for its money, such as the former Sorcerer Supreme dreamwalking into his own dead corpse. So it’s possible at the very least.

But does the writer behind both projects feel that Marvel will aim to get even crazier?

Will Season 2 Up the Strange?

In an interview with Polygon, Loki (season 1) and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness writer Michael Waldron was asked whether or not Tom Hiddleston’s streaming series was going to get even weirder in its sophomore season.

In response, Waldron, who is an executive producer on the second season, admitted how he “[doesn’t] know if [it] could go any weirder than [they did] in season 1,” but that “[they] are always looking to outdo [themselves].”

“I don’t know if I could go any weirder than we went in season 1… we had an alligator drinking wine out of a kiddie pool. That felt like the Mount Everest peak of, weird! I think there are plenty of opportunities there. We’re always looking to outdo ourselves, but hopefully, it’s always driven by character. And yeah, I learned on this movie once again, no idea is too crazy. You can write Stephen Strange possessing his own corpse, and maybe you’ll end up shooting it. That encourages me to be bold, which is good.”

As for all the crazy that went down in the recent film, Waldron vaguely teased how “nothing is in the movie by accident:”

“… nothing is in the movie by accident. [Marvel Studios president] Kevin [Feige] is certainly aware of the implications of everything [there], you know? They’re not spirits of the damned just for spirits of the damned’s sake.”

Loki’s Weird Season 2 Future

Another way to think about it all is how Loki has already laid the foundation of the world they’re exploring, something which is often the most time-consuming piece of a new series. So, with that there, that leaves far more room to do… well… anything.

A lot of that insanity will undoubtedly come from new Loki Variants. Maybe fans will even see folks like Alligator Loki or Throg again—after all, Chris Hemsworth was up for doing its voice. Why not take advantage of that?

The second season is weeks away from production starting in London. This likely places the project’s debut somewhere in the summer of 2023–after the release of Ant-Man: Quantumania, which will see the reappearance of Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror.

Loki is now streaming on Disney+.