Loki Season 2 Casting Teases More Funny Scenes

One of the most high-concept ideas to be introduced into the Marvel Cinematic Universe recently has been the TVA in Disney+'s Loki, otherwise known as the Time Variance Authority. The group of Multidimensional office workers had one job: to protect the Sacred Timeline. Sadly, for them, they failed that particular mission in the finale—but that's water under the bridge.

The company had a lot of new faces to introduce to the world. One of the biggest was Owen Wilson's Mobius, who was the main authoritative face Loki saw throughout the run of the show. Then there were the likes of Gugu Mbatha-Raw's Ravonna Renslayer, Wunmi Mosaku's Hunter B-15, and Sasha Lane's Hunter C-20.

Another new face that Tom Hiddleston's Loki meets in this strange new place is Eugene Cordero's Casey. He sits at the front desk where the Tesseract was handed to the agency and also was the one to showcase the Infinity Stone paperweights.

With Loki's second season just around the corner, Cordero has now teased his return to the fold.

Loki Actor Teases Second Season's Laughs

In an interview with Screen Rant, Loki actor Eugene Cordero, who plays the hilarious TVA worker Casey, teased his return to the Tom Hiddleston show for its upcoming second season.

The comedian commented how he "can't [tease anything]" but that the second season "[will] be fun... [and] great:"

"Yes, yes, you can [look forward to more Casey]. You know, I can't [tease anything], because I don't even know. There's so many passwords and passcodes that I have to fill out just to even look at the pages that I'm on, and the way that it works is things constantly change in a great way. There's so many moving parts in that universe that things keep changing, so I can't really nail it down, but I'm excited. I'm excited to do more and I don't know to what capacity I'll be able to be a part of it, but I'm excited to do it. So yeah, get ready, it'll be fun, I hope? No, it will be, it'll be great."

While he didn't reveal any information about his role, Cordero's Casey was a character who served as comedic relief for the audience throughout the rather tense events going down in the series. It wouldn't be a long shot to assume that's the role he'll play in the upcoming sophomore season.

The God of Mischief Brings the Fun

While Eugene Cordero's character is most likely set to play for laughs in the upcoming story, there is another possibility for his future.

The last episode ended with Hiddleston's God of Mischief arriving in an alternate TVA. Maybe this Casey is an entirely different person. Though, this potential difference could also be played for laughs, so he could still play a similar role within the story.

Fans are still a ways from having any answers as to what's going down in the upcoming set of episodes. Given how Sylvie had just shattered the Sacred Timeline, everything will undoubtedly be a little chaotic.

Hopefully, Jonathan Majors will get the chance to return as the proper Kang the Conqueror as well.

Loki's second season is set to drop on Disney+ sometime in 2023.