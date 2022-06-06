Loki Season 2 Filming Prevents Stars From Accepting Award

Marvel fans have been calling for Tom Hiddleston's Loki to lead his own MCU project for almost a decade, and Disney+ finally brought that opportunity. Loki may not have been what most were expecting from an Asgardian spin-off as it took the God of Mischief on a time-traveling adventure, but it still proved to be the most popular Disney+ series yet.

Hiddleston's Loki was taken on a redemptive mission across time and space with Owen Wilson's Mobius and Sophia Di Martino's Sylvie as they uncovered the mystery of the TVA. The season wrapped up on a dramatic cliffhanger last summer as the Multiverse was unraveled and Loki was left stranded in an alternate TVA.

As expected, the second season was quickly confirmed after the finale, but Marvel has since been mostly radio silent on the highly-anticipated follow-up. Things have recently started to kick into gear for Season 2 as Moon Knight directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead boarded the project, and Season 1's Eric Martin took over as head writer.

Now, filming is expected to begin as soon as this month, and two stars just missed a major award ceremony due to it.

Loki Stars Miss Awards for Season 2 Filming

Loki's Sylvie actress Sophia Di Martino attended the MTV Movie & TV to represent the entire series as it was nominated in multiple categories - Best Show, Team, and Breakthrough Performance.

Di Martino took to the stage to accept the award for Best Team for Tom Hiddleston's Loki, Owen Wilson's Mobius, and Sylvie. The British actress offered her sincere thanks for the award, while also revealing Wilson and Hiddleston were unable to attend the California ceremony as they were "busy getting ready for [Season] Two:"

"Wow, another one, thank you. I don't have any room in my suitcase for these, so I don't know how I'm going to get them home. Thanks so much, thanks, wow. I know Tom [Hiddleston] and Owen [Wilson] really wanted to be here. But they're busy getting ready for [season] two. So, I'll accept this on behalf of those guys as well. Thank you so much to the audience for voting, it means everything. Thanks, thanks so much."

Loki Season 2 Gets Underway

Where is Loki? Is Kang the Conqueror now running the TVA? Where is Loki and Sylvie's romance going after that kiss?

The Loki finale left fans with so many questions that it's not surprising anticipation for Season 2 has been so high. Fortunately, progress finally appears to be happening behind the scenes, so it may not be too long before new casting and set photos begin to surface from the upcoming season.

Tom Hiddleston told The Playlist that Season 2 filming would be getting underway in the United Kingdom in about six weeks. That was now almost six weeks ago, so the beginning of production must be a matter of days away if it hasn't begun already.

With filming taking place in the U.K., it isn't surprising Wilson and Hiddleston wouldn't be able to attend the MTV Awards ceremony in California. Di Martino's Sylvie has already been confirmed to be returning for Season 2, so maybe she will just be getting involved a little later than the others.

Loki Season 2 is expected to release at some point in 2023, exclusively on Disney+.