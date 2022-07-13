Loki Season 2: First Look at Sylvie In New Costume (Set Photos)

Loki Season 2 has recently entered production in the UK, following its announcement in the Season 1 post-credits stinger. The Disney+ follow-up will bring back Tom Hiddleston's Loki, Sophia Di Martino's Sylvie, and Owen Wilson's Mobius; finale writer Eric Martin will serve as the head writer, while Moon Knight directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead will helm the season.

Season 1 introduced fans to many Loki Variants, but most notable of all was Sylvie - a Goddess of Mischief who has spent her life on the run from the TVA as they seek to prune her from the timeline. The climactic installment brought her vengeful mission to an end as she killed Jonathon Majors' He Who Remains, thereby opening the Multiverse and leaving her stranded at the end of time.

Previous set photos indicated that Loki would be teaming up with the TVA once again, and now new images have offered the first look at where Sylvie will resurface in Season 2 and her surprising new costume.

Loki and Sylvie Go to McDonald's

Originally obtained by the Daily Mail, Twitter user @bestoftwh shared photos of Tom Hiddleston's Loki and Sophia Di Martino's Sylvie on the set of Loki Season 2 outside a McDonald's..

Further images shared by @ashes_ana feature Sylvie enjoying a McDonald's meal in a car park, which also highlight the character's new hairdo.

@neveen_sartawi pointed out Sylvie appears to be wearing a 1970s McDonald's uniform - indicating she will be working in the era when the mischievous duo reunites.

What's Sylvie Doing in Loki Season 2?

Loki Season 2 has now been filming for a month, so production is only just getting the highly-anticipated follow-up. Of course, TV shows often don't film episodes in order, but these images of Loki and Sylvie reuniting outside a '70s McDonald's probably come from the first two installments.

Who knows exactly how Sylvie managed to escape He Who Remains' castle at the end of time to land on 20th century Earth. With the Goddess of Mischief having built some kind of life in the era as she works to pay her way through life, she's probably been hanging out there for a while.

Alternatively, could this be another Sylvie Variant that Loki and Mobius have stumbled upon? Perhaps the duo will use another version of Di Martino's character to track down where their Sylvie may have slinked off to.

Previous set photos have already shown Loki and Mobius attending a classy 1974 movie premiere event - one which may star Kumail Nanjiani's Kingo from Eternals. There's no telling exactly what will land the TVA in 1970s England, but perhaps Sylvie is the explanation - unless their reunion proves to be pure coincidence.

Loki Season 1 is streaming now on Disney+; Season 2 is expected to premiere in 2023.