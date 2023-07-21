Loki Season 2: First Look at Sylvie's New Costume (Official)

MCU fans got their first official look at the new costume Sophia Di Martino's Sylvie will don in Season 2 of Marvel Studios' Loki on Disney+.

After killing He Who Remains and sending the Multiverse into pure chaos in Loki Season 1, Sylvie will once again play a major role in her comeback as she reunites with Tom Hiddleston's God of Mischief.

And with set photos already teasing a new look for the Goddess of Mischief as she comes back for more mayhem, Marvel Studios has every intention of putting the spotlight on this character after becoming a fan-favorite in 2021.

Sylvie's New Costume from Loki Season 2

Marvel Vice President & Creative Executive Ryan Penagos shared images of Sylvie's new costume from Season 2 of Loki, which was seen in a display set up at San Diego Comic-Con 2023.

Ryan Penagos

The outfit shows off a long patterned coat over Sylvie's usual Asgardian garb, which will more than likely be seen thorughout the season's six episodes.

Ryan Penagos

While Marvel Studios hasn't officially released a full trailer yet, the short bits of footage released thus far show off Di Martino in another outfit, teasing her trip through different decades of history.

Marvel Studios

Sylvie's Upcoming Role in Loki Season 2

Sophia Di Martino previously teased that Sylvie will "fundamentally still be the same character" when she comes back in Season 2, setting up new wild adventures as she reunites with Tom Hiddleston's Loki.

The big question now is what her specific goals or mission will be when she comes back into the fray, especially with Season 2 picking up right where Season 1 left off with the TVA in complete shambles.

And with a "deeper" story coming into play for more than just Sylvie, viewers are eager to see which side of the fight Sylvie ends up on as she continues to look for the best avenue for herself.

Loki Season 2 will debut on Disney+ starting on October 6.