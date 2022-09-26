Loki Season 2: Tom Hiddleston Teases TVA Battle

Loki Season 2 will bring back MCU regular Tom Hiddleston back for his second solo adventure as the God of Mischief when his Disney+ show returns to the streaming sphere in Summer 2023. And after Season 1 threw the TVA into complete chaos with the death of He Who Remains, all hell is about to break loose in the next six episodes.

The Time Variance Authority made its long-awaited MCU debut by playing a huge role in Loki's first season, as the organization found the titular antihero only moments after he wrecked the timeline and stole the Tesseract from the Avengers during the Time Heist. The group then continued to evolve behind characters like Owen Wilson's Mobius and Gugu Mbatha-Raw's Judge Renslayer in the last five episodes, all before the "Sacred Timeline" was wrecked in Loki and Sylvie's quest to find out the truth.

Now, as Marvel Studios prepares for the second round of Loki's solo adventures, its stars have spoken for the first time about what to expect from the TVA once the series returns to Disney+ next summer.

Tom Hiddleston on Season 2 TVA Madness

Marvel

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly following the presentation for Loki Season 2 at the D23 Fan Expo, stars Tom Hiddleson, Sophia Di Martino and Ke Huy Quan discussed what to expect from the TVA next season.

Di Martino looked back to how Sylvie "completes her mission" against the TVA at the end of Season 1, sharing her excitement to see where things go with her after getting her revenge on the people that wronged her:

"At the end of [Season 1], Sylvie kind of completes her mission, in a way. She’s been trying to get some kind of revenge on the TVA for the whole series, and that sort of ends in this super-complicated fight with Loki and killing He Who Remains, so I’m really excited to see where she goes next and how she feels about that."

Hiddleston teased the idea that Season 2 is largely focused on "a battle for the soul of the TVA," with Quan expressing how excited he is for fans to finally see what he and the team have worked on. Quan also celebrated finally being able to talk about his involvement after his casting was announced at D23, saying that even his own family didn't know about the news:

Hiddleston: "Season 2’s kind of a challenge of a question asked of the TVA itself, a battle for the soul of the TVA." Quan: "And I say this, it’s really good, even though we can’t talk about it! I’m so excited for the audience to see it come next summer. I’m so glad that Marvel has decided to announce my involvement because I’ve been holding onto this secret for so long. No one knows, not even my family! Now the secret is out, I can talk about it!" Hiddleston: "You want to preserve the thrill for the audience of watching it for the first time."

Disney confirmed the TVA to be a huge presence as well in the short synopsis for Loki Season 2, echoing Hiddleston's sentiments regarding "the soul" of the organization:

"Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority."

The TVA's Starring Role for Loki on Disney+

After more Earth-based organizations like SHIELD and Hydra took the spotlight for the MCU through the Infinity Saga, the Time Variance Authority holds that same level of importance in the Multiverse Saga. This time, it's even more so, due to the fact that the Multiverse has officially fallen into madness following He Who Remains' death in Episode 6 of Loki.

Season 1 writer Michael Waldron teased the fact that there's "new ground to cover" with Loki continuing his run in the MCU, especially as he finds himself developing further as a character. This even expands further thanks to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, with new Variants of heroes and villains now entering into worlds other than their own.

Additionally, set photos have teased the TVA's expanding presence in Season 2, as both Hiddleston and Wilson were seen in their suits and ties that they wear when representing the organization. No matter what their specific role is in the next round of episodes, expect that the TVA won't be in the background very often.

Season 2 of Marvel Studios' Loki will debut on Disney+ in Summer 2023.