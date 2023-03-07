Loki Season 2 Producer Teases Tom Hiddleston’s Next Journey

Marvel Studios teased that Loki Season 2 is set to showcase an "unexpected" journey for Tom Hiddleston's God of Mischief.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania's post-credits scene gave fans a taste of what to expect in Loki Season 2, cementing a future clash with Marvel's trickster and a surprising Kang Variant. Still, plot details of the upcoming season are being kept under wraps.

Despite that, an official Disney+ promo revealed that Loki is a full-fledged Time Variance Authority (TVA) agent alongside Owen Wilson's Mobius. This comes after Season 1's cliffhanger finale where the character ended up in an alternate version of the organization.

How the finale affects Loki's journey in Season 2 is anyone's guess, but a new comment from one of the show's producers may have shed some light on the matter.

Marvel Teases Loki’s Hero’s Journey in Season 2

Marvel

Speaking as a guest on the D23: Inside Disney podcast, Loki producer and VP of Production and Development at Marvel Studios Stephen Broussard discussed the expectations surrounding Tom Hiddleston's character in Season 2.

Broussard first described Season 2 as a "very exciting" project, saying that watching Loki's continuing journey in the next installments will be worthwhile to witness:

“Loki Season 2. I don’t wanna say too much. It’s very exciting. I think that team has done an amazing job. I think the most exciting thing to tease is, going back to our conversation earlier about characters, is just kind of watching Tom [Hiddleston] and watching Loki’s journey. Like a continuing journey."

The Marvel producer looked back on the God of Mischief's journey in Season 1, noting that it was all about "discovering that he could be more" while also cementing himself in his own "new, heroic arc:"

"The journey of Season 1 was about breaking down who he thought he was. Episode 1 ends with Mobius basically calling him everything, you know? And at the end of Episode 1, he’s kind of this broken man. He’s been shown how his story ends. He’s been shown that his glorious purpose was not what he thought, and Mobius essentially says, ‘Alright, are you ready to get to work?’ And that season begins in earnest with the new, heroic arc for Loki, as he kind of moves forward and him finding his place. He was always a little bit of this outsider in Asgard in the royal palace there and I think Season 1 was about discovering that he could be more."

Broussard then said that Loki's heroic journey would continue in "unexpected ways" in Season 2, teasing that audiences will be "excited to see" how Hiddleston will elevate his character in the next batch of episodes:

"And I think Season 2 will continue that in unexpected ways. So I’m excited for people to go on that journey with Loki in the hands of Tom, who is one of the most amazing actors that I’ve ever had the good fortune of working with. It’s amazing to watch him work, watch his range. I think audiences will be excited to see what else he can do with this character.”

In a past interview with Entertainment Weekly after Marvel Studios' panel at the D23 Fan Expo, Hiddleston gave a brief tease about Loki Season 2, saying that it will revolve around the "battle for the soul of the TVA:"

“Season 2’s kind of a challenge of a question asked of the TVA itself, a battle for the soul of the TVA.”

Will Season 2 Tease Loki’s Journey To Be an Avenger?

Loki Season 1's ending cemented the idea that Tom Hiddleston's titular God of Mischief is crucial in the impending Multiversal war, considering that he was made aware of how it all ends due to He Who Remains' babbling in the finale.

Stephen Broussard's latest comments suggest that Season 2 will further evolve Loki's growth to remove the anti-hero tag in order to become a full-fledged hero. Doing this could hint at a possible future for Marvel's trickster alongside Earth-616's Avengers.

Having Loki fight alongside Earth's Mightiest Heroes in one or even both of the Avengers movies makes sense due to his experience in the Kang department. It's also possible that his arrival could kickstart the events of the crossover movie, with him potentially warning the Avengers about the Council of Kangs.

Moreover, Loki's continued hero's journey in Season 2 could also boil down to his search for Sophia Di Martino's Sylvie.

One of the surprising moments from Season 1 was the kiss between Loki and Sylvie, and it's safe to assume that this significant moment will be addressed one way or another in Season 2. In fact, finding Sylvie could be the main motivational factor for Loki that serves as the anchor for his heroic arc.

Loki Season 2 will reportedly debut this summer on Disney+.