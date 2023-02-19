Ant-Man 3: Quantumania Just Made MCU Disney+ History

Ant-Man 3 has managed to make MCU history thanks to the inclusion of one of its post-credits scenes.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has been promoted as a game-changer for Marvel as it kicks off the studio's Phase 5 slate and introduces the Multiverse Saga's major villain, Kang the Conqueror.

Like every Marvel Studios movie and Disney+ series to date, the Ant-Man 3 post-credits scenes include a treat for audiences. Marvel will typically use these post-credits scenes to provide either a fun gag from the film or to set up what is to come in future MCU projects.

Recently, a few Marvel projects have broken precedent with these after-credits inclusions. Hawkeye made history with the longest post-credits scene to date, while She-Hulk: Attorney at Law had a record number of clips after the credits.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania continues that trend by getting creative with its post-credits scenes.

Warning - the rest of this article contains spoilers for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Ant-Man 3 Post-Credits Make MCU History

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has made history by being the first MCU movie to feature a full scene from a Marvel Studios Disney+ show.

Ant-Man 3's second post-credits scene features a clip from Loki season 2, which sees Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Mobius (Owen Wilson) attend a presentation by Victor Timely (Jonathan Majors).

Disney+

Usually, Marvel movies will film scenes specifically for inclusion as post-credits stingers. However, this isn't the first time an Ant-Man movie has used a scene from another Marvel project after the credits.

In 2015's Ant-Man a trimmed-down scene from Marvel's next film at the time, Captain America: Civil War, was included as one of the film's post-credits scenes.

Marvel Studios

The scene featuring Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) and Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) was later included in full when Captain America: Civil War was released in 2016. Paul Rudd's Ant-Man also starred in Civil War, but did not feature in the post-credits scene.

Marvel Studios

Presumably, the second Ant-Man 3 post-credits scene will be included in Loki season 2 when it releases.

How Ant-Man 3 Sets Up Disney+'s Loki Season 2

Marvel's post-credits scenes are known to connect different projects in the wider MCU. Linking Ant-Man 3 and Loki season 2 together in the post-credits scene only reaffirms Marvel Studios' commitment to connecting the MCU across both its theatrical and streaming projects.

It makes sense for a number of reasons that Ant-Man 3 would include a reference to Loki. Not only is Loki season 2 expected to be one of the next MCU projects in the release slate, but both titles also share one actor, that being Jonathan Majors.

Majors has a big future in the MCU, playing all the various variants of Kang.

So far his work in the MCU has included a version of Kang in both Loki, with He Who Remains, and Ant-Man 3, with Kang the Conqueror. This post-credits scene has now also set up the actor's next MCU appearance in Loki's second season as Victor Timely.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is in cinemas now.