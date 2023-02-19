Ant-Man 3: Quantumania Just Made MCU Disney+ History

Ant-Man Disney+
By Lauren Rouse Posted:

Ant-Man 3 has managed to make MCU history thanks to the inclusion of one of its post-credits scenes.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has been promoted as a game-changer for Marvel as it kicks off the studio's Phase 5 slate and introduces the Multiverse Saga's major villain, Kang the Conqueror

Like every Marvel Studios movie and Disney+ series to date, the Ant-Man 3 post-credits scenes include a treat for audiences. Marvel will typically use these post-credits scenes to provide either a fun gag from the film or to set up what is to come in future MCU projects

Recently, a few Marvel projects have broken precedent with these after-credits inclusions. Hawkeye made history with the longest post-credits scene to date, while She-Hulk: Attorney at Law had a record number of clips after the credits.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania continues that trend by getting creative with its post-credits scenes.

Warning - the rest of this article contains spoilers for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. 

Ant-Man 3 Post-Credits Make MCU History

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has made history by being the first MCU movie to feature a full scene from a Marvel Studios Disney+ show.

Ant-Man 3's second post-credits scene features a clip from Loki season 2, which sees Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Mobius (Owen Wilson) attend a presentation by Victor Timely (Jonathan Majors). 

Loki season 2
Disney+

Usually, Marvel movies will film scenes specifically for inclusion as post-credits stingers. However, this isn't the first time an Ant-Man movie has used a scene from another Marvel project after the credits.

In 2015's Ant-Man a trimmed-down scene from Marvel's next film at the time, Captain America: Civil War, was included as one of the film's post-credits scenes.

Ant-man post-credits Captain America Civil War
Marvel Studios

The scene featuring Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) and Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) was later included in full when Captain America: Civil War was released in 2016. Paul Rudd's Ant-Man also starred in Civil War, but did not feature in the post-credits scene.

Sebastian Stan in Captain America Civil War
Marvel Studios

Presumably, the second Ant-Man 3 post-credits scene will be included in Loki season 2 when it releases.

How Ant-Man 3 Sets Up Disney+'s Loki Season 2

Marvel's post-credits scenes are known to connect different projects in the wider MCU. Linking Ant-Man 3 and Loki season 2 together in the post-credits scene only reaffirms Marvel Studios' commitment to connecting the MCU across both its theatrical and streaming projects.

It makes sense for a number of reasons that Ant-Man 3 would include a reference to Loki. Not only is Loki season 2 expected to be one of the next MCU projects in the release slate, but both titles also share one actor, that being Jonathan Majors.

Majors has a big future in the MCU, playing all the various variants of Kang

So far his work in the MCU has included a version of Kang in both Loki, with He Who Remains, and Ant-Man 3, with Kang the Conqueror. This post-credits scene has now also set up the actor's next MCU appearance in Loki's second season as Victor Timely.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is in cinemas now.

LATEST NEWS

The Flash: Barry Allen’s Child Teased by Showrunner
James Gunn Debunks Henry Cavill's Superman Replacement Age Claim
Marvel Studios Now Has 6 'Pseudo' Sequels In Development
The Last of Us 3 Gets Sly Update from Neil Druckmann

TRENDING

Avengers 5: Marvel Might've Just Announced 3 New Characters In the Sequel
Jason Momoa Criticized by Fans for Ezra Miller Post
When Ant-Man 3 Starts Streaming on Disney+
James Gunn Announces First DCU Project Now In Production
Star Wars’ Next Movie Gets Announcement Update