Ant-Man: Quantumania Confirms 1 Major Loki Season 2 Rumor

The post-credits scene from the MCU's most recent movie, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, confirmed a rumor regarding a major character in Season 2 of Loki.

Warning - This article contains spoilers for the post-credits scene in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

After an epic battle with Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man 3, fans got a tease of just how many Kang Variants are ready to inflict chaos on the Multiverse all across time and space.

While the mid-credits scene introduced the Council of Kangs for the first time, the post-credits clip set introduced a new Variant known as Victor Timely, who was giving a presentation about time in the early 20th century. In the audience for that event were none other than Tom Hiddleston's Loki and Owen Wilson's Mobius, as the God of Mischief realized how much trouble he was in after his last solo story.

Kang Rumor Confirmed for Loki Season 2

In late January, scooper Daniel Richtman shared a rumor that Season 2 of Loki would feature a Variant of Kang the Conqueror who was an inventor from a past timeline:

"One variant of Kang in 'Loki' Season 2 is an inventor in the past wanting to buy stuff from people to affect the future and Loki is trying to stop him"

Marvel Studios

This rumor was confirmed when Victor Timely ultimately made his debut in the post-credits scene from Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, giving a presentation on time and technology to an intrigued crowd in a late 1800s / early 1900s era. In his short monologue, Victor teased the idea of shaping time and changing the future with his technology:

"Time is everything. It shapes our lives, but perhaps, we can shape it!."

Marvel Comics

The initial rumor detailed that Victor's goal would be to "buy stuff from people to affect the future," something fans can confidently expect given that the first part of the rumor proved to be true.

This will now mark the second Kang Variant to appear in Loki after Season 1 finished its run with the He Who Remains version of Kang taking center stage in Episode 6. This Variant was the one who kept the Time Variance Authority and the Sacred Timeline both in balance, with the Multiverse then falling into complete chaos once Sylvie killed him off.

Marvel Studios

How Victor Timely Shapes Loki's New Season

While it's still unknown when Jonathan Majors will show up in Loki Season 2, this post-credits scene confirms that he'll be Loki's primary focus once again. It's also been noted that he'll be one of a number of Kang Variants to give the God of Mischief problems, although Victor Timely's antics will be particularly dangerous in terms of changing the timeline and destroying the Multiverse.

With Victor Timely being a genius-level inventor, Loki and Mobius will surely be hot on his trail once they find a way to track him and identify him as a version of He Who Remains. And although it's unclear how long it will take for them to figure that out, this post-credits scene should be one of the big reveals from early in Season 2 as Loki and Mobius try to fix their mess.

Timely will also have a chance to expand on that presentation from the post-credits scene, showing off his true prowess as an inventor and influencing his town to follow him on his descent into madness.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is now playing in theaters. Loki Season 2 will debut on Disney+ this summer.