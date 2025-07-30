Good Cop Bad Cop Season 2 Renewal Chances Get Officially Addressed by TV Show Creator as CW Series' Popularity Surges on Amazon Prime Video

The series creator of The CW's Good Cop/Bad Cop series addressed the show's renewal chances amid the ongoing surge of views on Amazon Prime Video. Good Cop/Bad Cop follows the story of a sibling detective duo at the Pacific Northwest police force who work under their father, who serves as the precinct's captain. Season 1 debuted at 83% on Rotten Tomatoes, with it maintaining its strong score throughout the season alongside an impressive 94% audience rating.

The incredible run of Good Cop/Bad Cop, combined with its compelling story, has led many to wonder if Season 2 is in the cards. At this stage, there is no word if the series will be renewed, but a new update from its creator may shed some light on the subject.

Created by John Quaintance, Good Cop/Bad Cop stars Leighton Meester, Luke Cook, and Clancy Brown. The crime drama series premiered on The CW on February 19, 2025, and its Season 1 finale was released on April 9, 2025.

Good Cop Season 2 Release Demand Grows as Show Charts on Amazon

The CW

After Good Cop/Bad Cop aired on The CW, all eight episodes began streaming on Amazon Prime Video on July 11, 2025. The series was initially ranked #10 on the Amazon Prime Video US Top 10 Series charts over the past few days, and then it jumped up to $6 today, July 29, 2025.

The surge of viewership of Good Cop/Bad Cop led to questions about whether the series could get renewed for a second season, but no official updates have emerged from The CW.

Despite that, Good Cop/Bad Cop creator John Quaintance is hopeful for a Season 2 after he responded with a simple "hope so" to a fan asking about the show's sophomore run on Instagram.

Shamita Siva, who portrays Samika Ray in the series, also teased Season 2 by responding with an eye emoji in the comments section of Stan Australia's post about Good Cop/Bad Cop receiving four TV Week Logies nominations.

Siva also responded with a fingers-crossed emoji to a fan's comment on Instagram about wanting to see more episodes after the Season 1 finale.

Luke Cook, who plays Henry Hickman, also liked many comments from fans hoping for a second season.

While the series has yet to be renewed, it's clear that the cast and creators of the show are onboard for a second season, especially after seeing the support from fans (both old and new) of The CW series.

What’s Next for Good Cop/Bad Cop if It Gets Renewed for Season 2?

The CW

At the end of Good Cop/Bad Cop Season 1, Detectives Henry and Lou Hickman managed to solve a long-time cold case that haunted the town of Even Dale, Washington.

While the culprit, Gladys, was eventually arrested for the part she played in the murders of Tommy Boucher and Reverend Lyle, it seemed that it was only the tip of the iceberg because Lou noticed that his father, Hank Hickman, might have something to do with those murders and the cover-up of the crime.

It seemed that a larger conspiracy in the town of Even Dale might be in play, and their father might not be as good as originally intended. It's possible that a clash between the two siblings might also occur, considering Henry sees Hank as a perfect father figure.

Henry and Lou have a difficult choice to make ahead of Season 2: arrest their father and question him about his involvement, or let Gladys (potentially an innocent woman) take the fall.

