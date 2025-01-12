Best Amazon Prime Video 2025 TV Shows: 10 Exciting New Series Releasing This Year

Amazon Prime Video is primed to take on 2025 with various exciting new seasons of television debuting throughout the year.

Along with other streaming giants such as Netflix, Disney+, and Hulu, Amazon has consistently delivered top-notch TV programming over recent years. 2024 was no different for Prime Video, which came with releases for high-profile titles like The Boys, My Lady Jane, and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

The streamer is already kicking off the year strong with new entries like Beast Games, which is quickly stirring up controversy online. This will kick off a string of major releases over the next 12 months, some of which could rank as the biggest streaming releases of the year across all of media.

10 Biggest Amazon Prime Video Releases of 2025

The Wheel of Time Season 3

Prime Video

Featuring Rosamund Pike and Daniel Henney, The Wheel of Time is on its way to its third season on Prime Video. Based on the series of same-named books, the story highlights a powerful organization of women who can channel the One Power, seeking to find a dragon prophesied to either save the world or destroy it.

Reports have teased dozens of new characters in line to be introduced in Season 3, expanding this fantastical world to levels never seen before. Season 3 is confirmed to debut on Prime Video on March 13, and it is expected to bring eight new episodes, matching the episode count from Season 1 and Season 2.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3

Prime Video

Amazon continues its trend of shows inspired by books with The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3, based on Jenny Han's young adult novel series. It will follow the book's main character, Isabel "Belly" Conklin, as she goes through the drama and emotions of her freshman year of college.

This season will see Belly and her boyfriend in college, although said boyfriend will be seen cheating on her as the romantic roller coaster continues forward. The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3's release date was recently teased, as Jenny Han (also the series' lead creative) hinted at a Christmas 2025 debut.

Gen V Season 2

Prime Video

Gen V is the first of multiple expected spin-offs from Prime Video's hit superhero series, The Boys, highlighting the up-and-coming heroes at Godolkin University. After Season 4 of The Boys put the whole world in serious jeopardy thanks to Homelander being in charge and pushing his pro-Supe agenda.

The biggest question mark of the new season will be how the show handles the tragic death of Gen V lead Chance Perdomo, whose character (Andre) will be written out of the story. Season 2 does not have a release date nailed down, although it is confirmed to debut this year.

Invincible Season 3

Prime Video

The animated Invincible series continues to dominate Prime Video's streaming charts as anticipation builds for Season 3. The story of Mark Grayson, Omni-Man, and dozens of other heroes will continue as relationships build and new powerful enemies are introduced.

While Season 2 was split up into two parts, Season 3 is confirmed for a three-episode premiere before running on a consistent basis with no break in 2025. That premiere is now locked in for February 6 on Prime Video.

Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2

Prime Video

Filled with classic DC characters, Batman: Caped Crusader takes a unique look at the Dark Knight's legacy through a reimagined 1940s detective noir setting. Developed by Bruce Timm under executive producers J.J. Abrams and Matt Reeves, the show takes a darker look at the world of Gotham in a period setting.

As of writing, specific storylines for Season 2 are still being kept under wraps, as are casting details for new characters. While Harley Quinn actress Jamie Chung confirmed her inclusion for an episode, fans are still waiting for a specific release date for Batman: Caped Crusader's return.

Reacher Season 3

Prime Video

After becoming one of Prime Video's most-watched shows, Reacher makes its way back for Season 3 in 2025, bringing its first new episodes since January 2024. The Season is confirmed to adapt the Persuader book, the seventh in the Reacher series, which sees Reacher go undercover on a rescue mission that goes awry.

Alan Ritchson and Maria Sten will be joined by another round of A-list co-stars, including '80s legend Anthony Michael Hall and 7'2" giant Olivier Richters. Season 3 will kick off with a three-episode premiere on February 20.

Bosch: Legacy Season 3

Prime Video

After Bosch: Legacy Season 2 (led by Argo star Titus Welliver), Season 3 was confirmed for development in September 2024. The show continues the story laid out in the original Bosch series that ended in 2021, featuring Welliver as a former LAPD detective who moved towards a career as a private investigator.

Welliver is surrounded by an excellent cast, including actors like Mimi Rogers and Madison Lintz; Season 2 even featured the late Lance Reddick in one of his final on-screen appearances. Season 3 is expected to be the final season, and it is scheduled to premiere in March.

On Call

Prime Video

On Call is a brand-new original series coming to Prime Video in 2025 behind executive producer Dick Wolf (known for franchises like FBI and Law & Order). The series will feature a veteran Long Beach PD training officer and her rookie partner as they respond to local emergencies after losing a fellow officer.

Leading the way in the cast will be Pretty Little Liars' Troian Bellesario, ER's Eriq LaSalle, and Full House's Lori Loughlin. The series had a full-season drop on Prime Video on January 9 to help kick off the streamer's 2025 slate.

We Were Liars

Prime Video

Prime Video will continue with another adaptation of a young adult novel with the We Were Liars show, based on the book by E. Lockhart. This story centers on a girl who has a summer fling before suffering a traumatic brain injury along with multiple friends who go through their own wild experiences.

We Were Liars will be led by Emily Alyn Lind, Subham Maheshwari, Esther McGregor, and Joseph Zada, who play the core quartet of kids featured in Lockhart's novel. The series does not have a set release date, but it is expected to debut sometime this year.

Totally Spies

ABC Family

Will Ferrell is set to be an executive producer on a live-action remake of the cult classic Totally Spies! cartoon series. The original show features the trio of Clover, Alex, and Sam as they travel the world saving people as international spies while working their way through their first year of college.

Thus far, no writers or talent are attached to the series, and it does not have a release date set on the calendar yet.