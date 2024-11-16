5 Biggest Invincible Season 3 Details Confirmed So Far

Fans are taking stock of what they know about Invincible Season 3, as the next batch of episodes fast approaches.

Robert Kirkman's superhero universe has only gotten bigger and bigger since its comic debut over 20 years ago. The animated series, based on Kirkman's comic book world, has been a major part of that, which has been tearing it up on Amazon Prime Video since March 2021.

The series follows a teenage superhero named Mark Grayson, whose father has become Earth's super-powered protector (despite possibly having some murderous ulterior motives).

5 Important Facts About Invincible Season 3

Invincible Season 3 Releases Next Year and Won't Be Split Up

Invincible

One of the biggest crosses Invincible has been forced to bear since Season 1 has been the years-long break between seasons, as well as Season 2's odd split-release.

This saw the show's second season hit Amazon Prime Video more than two years after Season 1 came to an end, and it was released in two batches four months apart.

Thankfully, it seems as though Robert Kirkman and the Invincible creative team will not put fans through anything like that for the upcoming Season 3.

In July 2024, Kirkman told fans that they "won't have to wait too long" for the next release, which would prove true as a February 6, 2025 release date was confirmed mere months later:

"You won't have to wait too long. You will not have to wait too long... I just don't have a date for you."

The series' third season is set to start its run with a three-episode premiere and has been confirmed to not feature any sort of mid-season break.

Mark's Brother, Oliver, Will Return to the Cast

invincible

After being introduced in Season 2, Mark Grayson's younger half-brother Oliver has been confirmed to return in Invincible Season 3.

The young half-Thraxian was rescued by Mark during Season 2, before coming into the care of him and his mother on Earth.

In the comics, Oliver is a key character who eventually goes on to become a superhero of his own, taking on a persona known as Kid Omni-Man. This happens quickly on the page, as the character is given the trait of accelerated aging, turning him quickly into a teen alongside his college-age brother.

When asked about Oliver's involvement in Season 3, series creator Robert Kirkman told Variety that "you can definitely expect that character to age rapidly:"

"Yeah, you can definitely expect that character to age rapidly the way he did in the comics. Where we begin Season 3, at what stage he’s at, that can remain a mystery. But we’ll definitely see different versions of him along the way."

Other actors/characters expected to appear in Invincible Season 3 include:

Mark Grayson - Steven Yeun

Omni-Man - J.K. Simmons

Debbie Grayson - Sandra Oh

Atom Eve - Gillian Jacobs

Cecil Stedman - Walton Goggins

Kirkman has also hinted at two new characters from his comic universe making their way over to the animated series, these being Viltrumites Grand Regent Thragg and the fearsome warrior Conquest.

In that same conversation with Variety, the renowned comic creator revealed "I’ll say, without saying who it is, that one of those two characters has already been cast."

Fans Will Get More Omni-Man

Invincible

After taking a bit of a break around the character in Season 2, fans will finally get more of J.K. Simmons' Omni-Man in Invincible Season 3.

When asked about the hero (turned villain) being involved in the third season, Robert Kirkman said that while Invincible is "not the Omni-Man show," he is set to be "in Season 3 a little more:"

"It was very important to us in Season 2 to show that this is the Mark Grayson-Invincible show; it’s not the Omni-Man show. Omni-Man was very present in Season 2 and he’s a really big part of the show, but I worried a little bit coming out of Season 1 that people were like, 'Oh, I love that Omni-Man guy. I want to see more Omni-Man.' So we took a little bit of a pause on Omni-Man for Season 2. He’s gonna be in Season 3 a little more."

J.K. Simmons has also commented on the future of his character, offering fans some hope that he will be back and play a significant part in Season 3.

He told Screenrant in March 2024 that yes, the series can "[feel] like [it] almost lose[s] track of Nolan, or lose focus on that character," but he will always "come back" eventually:

"Sometimes, their gentle waves, and sometimes, they come crashing against the rocks, because sometimes it feels like we almost lose track of Nolan, or lose focus on that character. And then, we come back and get a big dose of it, but to me, it never feels like we're getting too much. And the stretches where we're not seeing much, I think it's a really interesting creative choice to not only focus on other things, but to build that sort of anticipation and that sort of mystery of what the hell is going on with Nolan while we're not focused on him."

Mark and Eve's Relationship Will Grow

Invincible

Another aspect of the Invincible universe fans can expect Season 3 to focus on is the growing relationship between Steven Yuen's Mark and Gillian Jacobs' Eve.

After Mark had to break up with his no-so-super-powered girlfriend Amber, the character was seen getting closer to Eve (aka Atom Eve), using her as a sounding board for his superhero problems.

Heading into Season 3, this potential romance will weigh heavy. In his April 2024 interview with Variety, Robert Kirkman confirmed "The relationship between Mark and Eve is evolving in some really exciting way," and will play into the next batch of episodes:

"The relationship between Mark and Eve is evolving in some really exciting way. It was very important to us in Season 2 to show that this is the Mark Grayson-Invincible show."

He called this relationship a "core aspect" of Season 3, positing that "there’s definitely a lot going on with Mark and Eve that will continue into Season 3 and hopefully beyond:"

"What you see at the end of Season 2 is kind of the first beginnings of an evolution of their relationship. That’s the story that is really going to be one of the core aspects of Season 3: what their relationship is, where it goes, how it changes and evolves. Whether they’re together or not, officially, remains to be seen. But there’s definitely a lot going on with Mark and Eve that will continue into Season 3 and hopefully beyond."

Invincible's New Suit Won't Get Acknowledged in Season 3's Title Card

Invincible

Steven Yuen's Mark Grayson is getting a new super suit in Invincible Season 3, but, according to the show's creators, the character's classic yellow-and-blue look will continue to be honored.

The next chapter in Mark's super-powered story will see him wear a new black-on-blue look as opposed to his traditional superhero costume.

However, just because he is getting a new get-up does not mean the character's classic outfit will not continue to get acknowledged in the series' now iconic title card sequences.

Kirkman previously teased that the new costume is meant to reflect "everything [Mark has] been through in Season 2," and that the Blue suit eras will be "the darkest and the most intense" of the entire story:

"Going into the third season, it seemed like a good time to bring a new Mark to the forefront after everything he’s been through in Season 2. He’s in a different headspace and that gets reflected in his costume. Anyone who has read the comic book series knows the blue suit era of ‘Invincible’ is the darkest and the most intense, and there’s a lot of really big things that are around the blue suit."

Despite this, the yellow-and-blue title card is not going anywhere. Speaking on the Invinible YouTube page (via Reddit), Kirkman confirmed this, saying definitively, "The title card will not be black and blue:"

"Let me go ahead and ease your craziness a little bit. By the time he wears blue suit in the show the title card will not be black and blue."

Invincible is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, with Season 3 set for release on February 6, 2025.