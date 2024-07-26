Invincible Season 3 Gets Promising Release Update from Actor

A key voice actor from Invincible Season 3 teased when fans can watch new episodes and what the story may revolve around.

One of the biggest letdowns of Invincible Season 2 was not only the massive two-and-a-half-year gap between the first and second outings but also how Season 2 had a break in the middle of it. This leaves fans anxious about when they’ll be able to watch Season 3.

Showrunner Simon Racioppa told The Direct that the wait for Season 3 "will not be the same between [seasons] 1 and 2." And then recently, Invincible Ross Marquand indicated that the third season will debut in early 2025.

Invincible Season 3 Release Wait Won't Be Long

While promoting his upcoming animated series Hit-Monkey in an exclusive interview with The Direct's Russ Milheim, actor Fred Tatasciore teased what's next for Invincible Season 3. In the animated show, he voices Atom Eve's father and other small characters, including Killcannon.

When asked when fans can expect to watch new episodes, the actor assured that they "won't have to wait too long:"

"You won't have to wait too long. You will not have to wait too long... I just don't have a date for you."

But what teases can he offer for the plot of Season 3?

"It gets really dark," Tatasciore said, adding that "you'll see everybody develop further as human beings:"

"Okay, I gotta be careful… I will say what you will see is, well, the characters really coming into their own. I mean, really, that's kind of what you were hoping for and what you'd expect. It gets really dark. And unfortunately as her father I'm not much of a nicer guy, I have my problems... You'll see [Eve] develop, and you'll see everybody develop further as human beings. I guess I should say, not just as superheroes, but what it is to just be a human in that world. Do you know what I mean? That's gonna be a big [part of it]. There's so much I want to share with you, but I gotta be careful."

What Can Fans Expect From Invincible Season 3?

Given the series' inconsistent release pattern, it's hard to give a more specific educated guess as to when Invincible Season 3 will hit Amazon Prime Video.

As Season 2 only finished earlier this year, a 2024 release for Season 3 seems unlikely. Rather, sometime toward the start of 2025 may not be too unreasonable to hope for.

Invincible star Ross Marquand recently updated fans at GalaxyCon Oklahoma City, noting that Season 3 is "almost wrapped" and reinforcing that an early 2025 release timeframe is a good expectation.

As for what fans can expect, odds are the story will have plenty more Oliver. Audiences only met the character in Season 2, but his journey is just beginning.

Another fun change in Season 3, as alluded to thanks to a recent title treatment, Mark Grayson is almost certainly getting his blue and black duds—a fan-favorite design.

Then, there’s Angstrom Levy, whom those familiar with the comics will know he’s not dead. He still has a massive Multiverse War to start that will be on Mark Grayson’s doorstep before he knows it.

Invincible is streaming on Amazon Studios' Prime Video.

