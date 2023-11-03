Invincible is finally back for Season 2, and its opening scene involving Omni-Man and Mark wasn't what many might have anticipated.

This article contains spoilers for Invincible Season 2, Episode 1.

The season starts off with the big fight between Invincible and The Immortal, as originally glimpsed in the trailer. But it's quickly apparent that something is off.

Prime Video

Moments later, Omni-Man appears, dismembering Immortal and seemingly killing him again. Mark catches the hero's falling head and crushes it in his bare hands; something is definitely wrong.

Prime Video

This is not the same Mark audiences were following last season. In this alternate reality, Invincible and his father are getting along just fine, and are hellbent on taking over Earth for the Viltrumite Empire.

Prime Video

Viewers then meet Sterling K. Brown's Angstrom Levy, who is a member of an underground rebel movement against Omni-Man and Invincible in this reality. Atom Eve and Robot are both among the group as well, with their hope lying in something called the Null Energy.

Prime Video

It doesn't take long for the superpowered duo to find the resistance, where they brutally dispatch both Eve and Robot—after the Null Energy fails to stop Omni-Man as they had hoped.

Prime Video

Just before Mark and Nolan can slaughter Angstrom, a portal appears below him, sparing his life (though, sadly, not everyone else).

Prime Video

As the episode goes on, fans learn that the portal Angstrom escaped from was thanks to an alternate version of himself from another reality. Turns out, Levy is gathering up countless duplicates so that he can absorb all their knowledge.

Prime Video

Though, as one might expect, it doesn't go exactly as planned.

Mark's Greatest Enemy is Born

Seeing a world where Invincible teamed up with his father certainly adds lots of weight to Mark's worry that he might become like Omni-Man one day. Hearing about the possibilities is one thing, but actually getting to witness them as a viewer is something else entirely.

While Mark only has to think about what could have been, his new enemy, Angstrom Levy, will be fueled with countless futures of what actually was. To him, he's seen Invincible slaughter countless people, and thanks to his failed experiment, it's impossible for Levy to see the reality of this world.

But when might Angstrom make his first move against the Mark Grayson audiences have been following? Those who know the comics are well aware of what's in store for Invincible, and it's only a matter of time until it all plays out.

While fans had to wait over two years for more Invincible, thankfully, that same wait won't be happening again. Thankfully, the show's creator, Robert Kirkman, confirmed that "the gap between Season 1 and 2 is the longest gap [they] should ever have."

Invincible Season 2 is now streaming on Prime Video.