Invincible fans got their first look at the long-awaited reunion between Invincible and Omni-Man in a new clip shared on social media.

This is the first time fans are seeing Mark and Nolan Grayson (Steven Yeun and J.K. Simmons, respectively) together since their massive fight in the Amazon Prime Video show's Season 1 finale.

However, their alternate universe counterparts did appear onscreen together in the new season's first episode.

The audience and characters both seem to be recognizing Nolan's absence thus far in Season 2, and the characters continue to grapple with mourning someone they thought they knew while being glad that a dangerous threat is gone.

Invincible and Omni-Man Reunite

The Invincible X (formerly Twitter) account shared on Monday a sneak peek at Season 2, Episode 4 of the show, including the highly anticipated reuniting of Mark Grayson (Invincible) and his father (Omni-Man).

Amazon Prime Video

Omni-Man can be seen wearing bronze-colored armor over what appears to be his super suit, with a pair of blue bug-like creatures standing behind him.

Amazon Prime Video

This is the first time the father and son are seeing one another since their brutal fight in the show's Season 1 finale, and the music playing behind the dialogue-lacking clip certainly builds up the tension that one would expect with such a fraught reunion.

Amazon Prime Video

The video itself is fairly simple, showing Invincible walking over to Omni-Man and taking off his mask, before the pair stare each other down.

Amazon Prime Video

The post with the video teased "emotional damage" fans may experience while watching the episode — unsurprising given the deeply tragic way these two parted when they saw each other last:

"This is all we’re legally able to show you from this Friday’s Invincible. If you experience emotional damage, you may be entitled to compensation from R Kirkman LLC."

You can watch the new footage here:

Why Might Omni-Man Be Looking for Mark?

In Episode 3, fans saw Mark being led to an alien planet, on the pretense of the planet being in danger. But, when he arrives, Mark finds seemingly no imminent danger, and of all people his father, who disappeared after beating Mark to a bloody stain — literally.

This leaves fans both assuming that means Omni-Man sent for Mark, and wondering why. He, at least so far, seems to be greeting Mark in peace, and not prepping for round two of their battle.

However, if everything appears fine there, and Omni-Man seems happy, he should have no reason to actively seek out someone he betrayed and who he seems to believe disappointed him.

Regardless, as the post proves, fans are in for an "emotional" ride in Season 2, Part 1's finale. Episode 4 marks the last of this first batch in Season 2, with the remaining episodes of the season set for sometime in 2024 and Season 3 in the works.

Plus, if the comics are any indication, there are certainly more surprises to come.

The first three episodes of Invincible Season 2, and all of Season 1, are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.