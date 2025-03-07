Invincible vs Conquest Fight Finally Gives Walking Dead Fans the Rematch They’ve Been Waiting For

Invincible Season 3, Episode 8 will feature a long-awaited rematch between two of The Walking Dead's most notable actors nearly nine years after their first meeting.

Season 3 of Amazon Prime Video's superhero adaptation titled Invincible is about to wrap up when the finale premieres on Thursday, March 13.

In Episode 7, fans were finally introduced to Conquest in full form, even though he had one less arm and eye than he did in his extremely brief Season 1 appearance.

Invincible Will Finally Pit The Walking Dead's Glenn Against Neegan Again

With Conquest's arrival in Invincible, The Walking Dead fans will, in a way, get to see a rematch between Glenn and Negan for the first time since their meeting in the Season 7 premiere of AMC's apocalyptic show.

Mark Grayson (aka Invincible) is played by Steven Yeun, the same actor who portrayed Glenn in The Walking Dead. Ironically, Conquest is played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who also played Negan in the AMC series.

Ironically, both The Walking Dead and Invincible comics were created by Robert Kirkman.

Mark and Conquest are set to meet in a brutal fight in Invincible Season 3 finale of following their meeting in Episode 7 (read more about Invincible Season 3, Episode 7's cast and guest stars here), which could allow Glenn to finally get justice for what Negan did to him in The Walking Dead in a sense.

While it obviously will not be the same characters fighting on-screen in Invincible, it will still be nice for longtime The Walking Dead fans to see other characters the two actors are playing get into a proper bout since their last meeting gave Yeun's character no chance at all to defend himself.

However, many Walking Dead diehards will vividly remember the fate Glenn suffered at the hands of Negan, so many are likely wondering if Yeun's character will come out on top this time.

Does Invincible Beat Conquest in the Comics?

Warning - the rest of this article contains potential spoilers for Invincible Season 3, Episode 8.

The fight between Conquest and Invincible is a major event in the comics. It begins in issue #61 and lasts until issue #64. If the Amazon Prime Video series faithfully adapts the fight, it will likely span the entire episode.

In the comics, Invincible seems to be fairly evenly matched with Conquest in the beginning. However, Conquest is just toying with Mark in the early stages of the bout and proves that by punching him incredibly hard and breaking his goggles.

Kid Omni-Man and Atom Eve get involved in the fight, but the former becomes incapacitated, and the latter is killed. This gives Mark the strength and rage he needs to get the upper hand on Conquest.

However, Atom Eve is eventually resurrected and is able to damage Conquest enough for Invincible to knock him out.

So, if the show continues to follow the comics, The Walking Dead fans will be able to see Steven Yeun's character finally defeat Jeffrey Dean Morgan's in a proper fight.

Invincible is streaming on Amazon Prime Video, and the Season 3 finale will premiere on Thursday, March 13.