Invincible: Is Conquest The Strongest Viltrumite? 15 Most Powerful Viltrumites Ranked (Omni Man, Mark & More)

Here is how Conquest compares to other Viltrumite's Mark battles, such as Omni-Man, in the Invincible comic.

Robert Kirkman's Invincible may have been subversive in its presentation, with sprinkles of ultra-violence throughout the comic and its title character's unique outlook on heroics. However, with it still being a superhero comic, the topic of power scaling is present.

While Conquest lamented to Mark that all the other Viltrumites feared him, there was one who didn't. It is a Viltrumite so powerful that he could even make Conquest quake in fear, and he'll be debuting in Season 4 of Invincible.

Most Powerful Viltrumites From Weakest To Strongest

Warning - The rest of this article includes major spoilers for the Invincible comics and potential future events in the Invincible animated series.

Vidor, Thula, and Lucan

Only a few Viltrumites have names in the Invincible animated series and comics. However, Thula and Lucan are perfect representatives of the average Viltrumite in strength and durability, although the feats of some of these Viltrumites differ between the comics and series.

While Lucan was present in the comics when attempting to kill Allen the Alien and fighting Nolan and Mark Grayson on Thraxa, two unnamed Viltrumites accompanied him. Instead, Thula and the series' original Viltrumite, Vidor, are with him in the series.

One of the many changes from the Invincible comics to the series was Mark's performance against them. Despite Thula being as old as Conquest, surviving The Great Purge alongside him, an inexperienced Invincible nearly defeated her, still honing his newfound abilities after finally letting loose.

Conversely, Mark couldn't hold his own against even one of those nameless Viltrumites in the comics. Fortunately for Mark, none of the Viltrumites stood a match against his father, who easily defeated them.

In the series, Nolan crushed Vidor's head and killed him, grievously wounding Thula and Lucan. But Lucan still had enough fight left in him to deliver a devastating surprise attack on Nolan, shattering his spine and showing that even the bottom of the rung Viltrumites shouldn't be underestimated.

Oliver Grayson

It's harder to determine where Mark Grayson's brother, Oliver, would stand next to the average Viltrumite. Still, he hasn't had the best time with them, even in the comics. Oliver was nothing but a chew toy for Conquest, and when Lucan briefly fought a teenage Oliver, it forced his father to intervene and save him.

Shortly after that encounter, Omni-Man trained Oliver for months while Mark recovered from having his guts ripped out by Conquest. This training likely helped put Oliver on equal footing with the average Viltrumite but still nowhere close to Mark's level.

There is also no doubt that Oliver only got stronger when he finally matured into adulthood and began working for Allen after the comic's first time skip. However, based on all his feats throughout the rest of the comic, Oliver was still likely only slightly stronger than the average Viltrimute before Thragg killed him like a bug.

Thaedus

Thaedus doesn't participate in many fights during the Viltrumite War in the comics, having only scuffles with others of his kind, like Anissa and Kregg. It's hard to say how he'd fare against them in a straight fight since those two had briefly gotten the better of him before being helped by Nolan and Allen.

There's also his feat of destroying the planet Viltrum to consider. However, that was performed with Mark and Nolan's help, not to mention the Space Racer's Infinity Ray. The Infinity Ray dealt the first devastating blow to the planet's core, so that feat alone doesn't say much about Thaedus' strength.

While it's also true that Thaedus had killed the previous Emperor of Viltrum, Argall, it was done with a knife to the head. The action was also seemingly performed from behind, as depicted in the comics. Grand Regent Thragg easily killed Thaedus by ripping his head off in retribution for the last Emperor's death and the destruction of Viltrum.

Anissa

Anissa casually batted around Mark in their first meeting, but he became far stronger after extensive training and his countless following experiences fighting other Viltrumites like Conquest.

Allen fought her briefly, making her bleed, with the alien cyclops unaffected by her punches. Even one of Thragg's offspring, Ursaal, seemed to give an even more powerful Allen a far better fight than Anissa.

In the final battle against Thragg, one of the many rognarr he brought with him slashed open Anissa's chest, killing her. However, this is hardly an example of Anissa being weak, as Conquest lost his arm to one of these creatures. Even Thragg was once gravely injured by one fighting Battle Beast.

Kregg

Despite being introduced as one of the highest-ranking men in the Viltrum Empire and personally taking Nolan to his execution, the comic doesn't show Kregg in many fights.

Considering that Thragg made him a general, he has to be at least considered stronger than most Viltrumites, given how Thragg valued strength above everything else. Kregg was also Anissa's direct superior in the Empire, which likely meant he was stronger than her.

Despite his best efforts in the final battle, Kregg seemed to struggle with Ursaal, one of Thragg's many children.

Onaan & Ursaal

Onaan and Ursaal, the first twin Viltrumites in centuries born in Thragg's growing Thraxan-Viltrumite hybrid army, were considered the strongest and most loyal among his many children. While Onaan was a murderous psychopath liable to torment his victims, Ursaal was far more controlled and merciful.

When their father sent Onaan and Ursaal to kill Mark and his family, while he got in a few punches, Mark ultimately popped Onaan's head off like a grape. However, Ursaal survived her encounter with the Grayson family, becoming Thragg's most dependable asset.

In the final battle, Ursaal went toe-to-toe against Anissa, Allen, and Kregg, even getting the latter into a chokehold. This was before she realized the error of her ways and convinced her brothers and sisters to surrender and end the fighting.

Omni-Man

One question that fans have been asking themselves for years is whether Nolan could beat Conquest. It would be a spectacle, but by the admission of Omni-Man himself, he'd lose. After Nolan finds himself on the path of redemption, he becomes stronger, but that can only do so much.

Kregg went as far as to call Nolan "one of [Viltrum's] greatest warriors." Even after Thragg reveals that Nolan is the secret son of Argall and dethrones him, it isn't a reflection of Nolan's strength, as "It was never Argall's strength [Viltrum] followed! It was his wisdom!"

Markus Murphy & Terra Grayson

It's much harder to tell how strong both of Mark's children became after the ending's massive time skip since they only appear all grown up in the comic's final issue. However, at minimum, they'd have to be as strong as Mark.

After Markus and Mark had fought, Mark even admitted to his son that he had "surpassed [him] in so many ways" on Earth and its systems as the new Invincible. On top of that, Terra had essentially become the new Invincible to the rest of the galaxy.

The massive time skip happens anywhere between 70 years and 500 years into the future, as shown by Eve dying of old age (read more about Eve's powers in the latest season of Invincible here) and Mark bringing up his iconic talk with his father.

In all that time, it would be shocking if both of Mark's children weren't at least as strong or even stronger than their grandfather.

Conquest

It's cheating, but the title of Conquest's musical motif in the animated series literally calls him the "Second Strongest Viltrumite." This puts him squarely behind Thragg, the Grand Regent of Viltrum, and ahead of Omni-Man.

While it's true that Mark will eventually kill Conquest in Invincible Season 4 with his bare hands, even he was at a loss for words that he could do it. However, Nolan explained that "rage and adrenaline" fueled Mark, unlike Conquest, who "acted like a spectator to his own fights."

If Mark had faced Conquest at his prime and had taken his fights seriously, he wouldn't have stood a chance.

Thragg

Already set to debut in Season 4 of Invincible, Thragg could easily belong at the top of this list for his many feats of strength throughout the original comic. As one of the oldest living Viltrumites, Thragg was bred to be the strongest of their kind and trained in all forms of combat.

His greatest achievements include killing Battle Beast, who is considered one of the strongest characters in Invincible. Others include the aforementioned murder of Thaedus, effortlessly splitting Mark open, and tanking blows from Nolan with absolutely no injury before killing him with minimal effort.

Everyone in the universe feared him, even Conquest, who groveled at his feet for forgiveness and mercy when he returned, having failed to kill Mark Grayson and subjugate Earth.

Mark Grayson

It should be clarified that Mark was definitely weaker than Thragg before the massive time skip at the end of the Invincible comic.

In their final battle on the surface of the Sun, Mark not only had help from his ally-turned-enemy, Robot, shielding Mark from the Sun's heat for a few precious moments, but also from Allen, who saved him from dying in the Sun with Thragg. But that was the point of the fight; while Thragg was alone, Mark wasn't.

However, after his father's death, Mark was crowned the new Emperor, leading the Empire and the rest of the galaxy into a new golden age. Centuries passed, and Mark became such a force to be reckoned with that he could single-handedly defeat Allen in a fight and end the Coalition of Planets.

It's technically true that, as Conquest said, "Getting angry doesn't make you stronger," like Saiyans in the Dragon Ball Z franchise. However, what motivates and drives a Viltrumite to fight clearly affects them, which Mark proved throughout Invincible.

Season 4 of Invincible will be released in 2026 on Amazon Prime Video.