Here’s What Eve Did To Mark’s Suit In Invincible Season 3 Episode 8

Something strange happened to Mark's suit in the Season 3 finale of Invincible, coming by way of Eve's powers.

Another season of Invincible ended with Mark as black and blue as his new superhero suit. Mark and Eve's budding relationship blossomed in Season 3, with the finale culminating with them consummating their love for one another.

However, while the evil Conquest was defeated, other dangers still loom on the horizon aside from the Viltrum Empire, such as trouble at home. While Eve showed an impressive display of her powers in her fight with Conquest, they could become detrimental to her.

Dormant Powers and Mark's Suit

Amazon Prime Video

In the Invincible spin-off, the Atom Eve Special, it was revealed that Dr. Elias Brandyworth created the powerful titular teenager as part of a government experiment to create a superhero under the control of the US military.

According to Brandyworth, he "implanted a subconscious block to prevent [Eve] from altering living tissue." However, upon the death of both Brandyworth and her mother, a young Eve snapped, bypassing her subconscious block and altering the memories of Steven Erickson and his lab accomplice to forget her.

Amazon Prime Video

In Season 3, Episode 8, "I Thought You'd Never Shut Up," on the brink of death at the hands of Conquest, Eve broke past her block again. Not only could she heal her broken body, but she burned the Viltrumite down to the muscle, giving Mark the opening to finally kill Conquest.

By the end of the episode, Eve and Mark celebrate their triumph over Conquest and live another day with a steamy romance scene. Although Mark's injuries make removing his costume difficult, Eve helps him out of it using her powers by deconstructing and reconstructing his suit.

Before the scene ends, the camera lingers on Mark's costume, folded next to the bed but melting in an eerie pink glow. One would suspect it has something to do with Eve's subconscious block, but it is simpler than that.

What's Going On With Atom Eve in Invincible?

Warning - The rest of this article includes major spoilers for the Invincible comics and potential future events in the Invincible animated series.

The Season 3 finale was not the first time that Mark and Eve got hot and heavy with one another, with it being a gag in Episode 5, "This Was Supposed To Be Easy," to Mark's younger brother, Oliver's, annoyance. However, just because they are superheroes does not mean they are careful.

In Invincible #68, Eve is revealed to be pregnant with Mark's child shortly after the defeat of Conquest. But it is likely she was already unknowingly pregnant when she fought the veteran Viltrumite and manipulated Mark's suit with her powers.

Invincible - Issue #101

Throughout the following issues, whenever Eve attempts to use her powers, they malfunction in various ways, such as pink energy bolts being yellow daisies instead, like in issue #69.

It would not be until much later in issue #101 that it was confirmed by a super-powered superhero consultant that the cause of Eve's power malfunctions was her pregnancy and that any further use of them would risk the child's health.

It is a classic interpersonal drama that will likely consume much of their relationship in Season 4 of Invincible and beyond.

Season 4 of Invincible is expected to be released in early 2026.