Invincible Season 4 Gets Official Status Update as Season 3 Concludes (Exclusive)

Invincible fans now have a better idea of when Season 4 may be released, thanks to an exclusive chat with The Direct.

Even while Invincible gets some complaints about its animation, it still reigns as one of modern media's most popular superhero properties. With countless major guest stars and new character introductions, the story continues to push the envelope for Mark Grayson, Omniman, and the entire crew.

As of writing, Invincible only has one episode remaining in its third season, which finally began streaming on Prime Video nearly a year after Season 2. However, considering the show's popularity, viewers always look ahead to what's coming next.

Amazon Prime Video

Speaking exclusively with The Direct's Russ Milheim at MultiCon, a benefit event held on February 22 for LA wildfire recovery, Invincible creator Robert Kirkman shared an update on the status of Season 4.

Looking back to the Atom Eve special released in 2023, The Direct asked Kirkman if any similar specials are being planned. However, Kirkman explained that the focus is "making sure that the show comes out as regularly as possible." Specifically, Kirkman confirmed that Season 4 is "getting... wrapped up:"

"There's a lot of opportunity to do a lot of specials. There's a lot of characters that could really shine if they get that platform to have an episode focused on them, which we're really excited about. We'd love to do that. We're trying to do that. I don't know. We'll see, but right now the focus is making sure that the show comes out as regularly as possible, and we're trying not to have any distractions that are going to keep us from that. So right now, the focus has been getting Season 3 wrapped up, getting Season 4 wrapped up. Hopefully, once those are all tied up, we'll have some time to figure out how to do a little bit more, but we may not. I don't know, we'll see."

As for how many seasons the show may go, Kirkman tries "to answer this question differently every time," offering ideas for anywhere from seven to nine. While the show has "only been picked up through Season 4," he sees the show's success and hopes they "get to go for 11 seasons or more:"

"I try to answer this question differently every time, so sometimes I say 7, sometimes I say 8, sometimes I say 9. Who knows? Who knows? I think the goal is to adapt the entire comic. I would also like to kind of meander a little bit and add some stories along the way that aren't in the comic, because I think that's fun. So you know, I don't know. I think the most honest answer I can give is: hopefully the show's going to be around for a while, but you know we've only been picked up through Season 4. But the show's doing very well, so you know, fingers crossed that we get to go for 11 seasons or more."

Kirkman previously expressed confidence that fans would never see a gap in releases as long as the one between Seasons 1 and 2.

When Could Invincible Season 4 Debut?

Based on Invincible being greenlit through Season 4 and Kirkman's quote about wanting the new season to be wrapped up, viewers hope new episodes will debut soon. For now, Season 3 is set to end on Thursday, March 13, after which fans will be waiting for the show to make its grand return.

Although Season 2 premiered two and a half years after the end of Season 1, the show is returning to a more regular release schedule.

For reference, Season 2 finished airing in April 2024 before the first episodes of Season 3 hit Prime Video in February 2025. As the Invincible team gets set to dive into Season 4 shortly, predictions are starting when new episodes might be ready to air.

With Kirkman hoping to have Invincible releases on more of an annual basis, the hope is that Season 4 will be ready for arrival sometime in 2026. Looking at how long Season 3 took to premiere following the end of Season 2, those new entries may come earlier in the year rather than later.

The final episode of Invincible Season 3 will debut on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday, March 13.

