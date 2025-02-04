Invincible Season 3 Reveals Official Release Schedule (Exact Times & Dates)

Amazon Prime Video is preparing to bring Invincible back for Season 3, and fans are eager to check out the latest episodes as soon as they are released.

Invincible has become famous for keeping fans waiting, with over two years between the first two seasons and a four-month break right in the middle of Season 2. But, fortunately, the wait for more superhero chaos is almost over.

Amazon Prime Video

The official Instagram account for Invincible confirmed the release schedule for Season 3, which will begin on Thursday, February 6 with a three-episode premiere, released exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

The animated superhero series celebrated its release date announcement with a new poster that highlighted Mark Grayson's updated blue suit.

Invincible will drop new episodes every Thursday at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT for six weeks until the finale debuts on Thursday, March 13.

Fans will be delighted to know that Invincible Season 3 won't have a frustrating four-month delay mid-season like last year (read more about why that break happened) and will instead run straight through over six weeks.

The full release schedule for Invincible Season 3 can be seen below:

Episodes 1-3: Thursday, February 6

Episode 4: Thursday, February 13

Episode 5: Thursday, February 20

Episode 6: Thursday, February 27

Episode 7: Thursday, March 6

Episode 8: Thursday, March 13

Invincible will be bringing some new super-powered characters to the table voiced by star-studded Hollywood talent, with Simu Liu, Aaron Paul, and Xolo Maridueña coming onboard as newcomers (read more about the Season 3 cast).

Invincible Season 3's First Reviews Are Strong

Invincible Season 3 may not be streaming just yet (at the time of writing), but the first reactions from critics have already started flooding in. Based on 11 reviews by critics from Collider, ComicBook, Dexerto, Looper, and more, Season 3 currently holds a flawless 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Nicola Austin from Radio Times promised the show's familiar "signature elements" are in full force in Season 3 with "plenty of exciting revelations [and] bloody showdowns" in play as well:

"The third outing of Robert Kirkman’s beloved superhero tale features the signature elements fans have come to know and love, with plenty of exciting revelations, bloody showdowns, complex family dynamics, new suits, and fun team-ups.

Season 3 will also explore "mental struggles and characters thinking about their future," according to Tessa Smith from Mama's Geeky, adding how "things get deep and heavy" in the coming episodes:

"This season we see a lot of mental struggles and characters thinking about their future. Things get deep and heavy, but there are still a few epic showdowns squeezed in."

After Season 3 brings yet another time-jump to Invincible, there will be plenty of new developments to explore with Mark Grayson, especially after co-showrunner Simon Racioppa teased he is "not the same person that he was in Season 2."

On a similar note, Logan Moore from ComicBook made clear Invincible has dialed back the "bombastic set pieces" for "deeper character development:"

"While this season might not feature as many bombastic set pieces as in previous seasons, it trades those moments out for deeper character development."

While Season 3 ran the risk of feeling like "filler" as the war against the Viltrumite looms, Nate Richard from Collider says it "never does," as Invincible holds its place among the "greatest superhero sagas" in TV history.

"Season 3 could have easily just felt like filler in the lead-up to the looming war against the Viltrumites, yet it never does; instead, it remains one of the greatest superhero sagas ever to hit the small screen."

Invincible Season 3 will begin with a three-episode premiere on Thursday, February 6, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.