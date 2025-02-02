Invincible Season 3's Time Jump Gets Confirmed

While fans wait for Invincible Season 3 it appears that the series will also incorporate an in-world time jump.

Prime Video's animated adaptation of Robert Kirkman's superhero comic series wrapped up its second season in April 2024.

It's been a long 10-month wait to find out what will happen to Mark aka Invincible (Steven Yeun) after he defeated Angstrom Levy in the season finale, but all questions will soon be answered when the series returns in February.

Invincible Season 3 Will Include a Time Jump

After much speculation, a time jump in Invincible Season 3 has finally been confirmed.

When Invincible begins, audiences meet Mark as a 17-year-old who is just starting to develop and learn to control his superpowers which he inherits from his alien father, Omni-Man. Season 2 of Invincible then picks things up with Mark as an 18-year-old who is graduating and attending college, whilst balancing his superhero duties.

Season 3 of Invincible will once again feature a time jump between seasons. According to SFX magazine, Season 3 of the animated series will find Mark at 19-years-old.

It had been expected that a time jump would occur at some point during Invincible Season 3 after Cecil (Walton Goggins) referred to Mark's age as being 19 in a teaser trailer. However, now it's been confirmed that the series will start with Mark at 19, meaning the hero will have had some time to develop between events when the story returns.

Co-showrunner Simon Racioppa revealed to the magazine that Mark will "not be the same person that he was in Season 2:"

"Mark's going to face different challenges, so he's not going to be the same person that he was in season two. And at the end of season three, I can promise you, he's not the same person he was at the start of season three."

This new version of Mark also comes with a stylish new suit for Invincible, which trades the hero's bright blue and yellow attire for a darker blue and black palette.

Creator and co-showrunner Robert Kirkman confirmed that some of this era of Mark's story would be covered in Season 3, but hopes where it will end will be "a surprise" for fans:

"We're at least going to be covering a portion of that story in season three. But where we end up is hopefully going to be a surprise."

What Happens In Between Seasons 2 and 3 of Invincible?

With a time jump now confirmed between Seasons 2 and 3 of Invincible, the question remains of what happens to Mark in between the two time periods.

Based on details released so far and in trailers, it seems that much of Mark's life has been taken up by a strict training regimen overseen by Cecil, as they prepare for a potential Viltrumite invasion.

An impending Viltrumite war is not the only thing Invincible will have to contend with as Season 3 prepares to introduce new villains like Powerplex.

The hero will also be dealing with his Viltrumite-Thraxan half-brother, Oliver (Lincoln Bodin), who may have also grown up a bit in between seasons if the comics are anything to go by.

Invincible Season 3 will debut on Prime Video on February 6.