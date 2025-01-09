Invincible Season 3: Mark Grayson's Blue & Black Costume Explained

Mark Grayson will get a new suit in Invincible Season 3, and it is meant to represent more than just a costume change.

Initially, many fans expected to see the blue costume debut in Season 2, though, the creatives surprised audiences by holding off until now. His new duds are a darker shade of blue with black highlights––nixing the yellow entirely.

It certainly has a more serious vibe to it, which matches perfectly with what Mark Grayson goes through while wearing it.

Mark Grayson's New Suit Explained

Amazon Studios

The trailer for Season 3 of Invincible revealed that series protagonist Mark Grayson is finally getting his blue and black suit in the next batch of episodes.

Talking to Variety at San Diego Comic-Con 2024, Kirkman confirmed Mark is "in a different headspace," which is "reflected in his costume." The creator also teased that Mark's time in the blue suit is "the darkest and the most intense" era of Invincible:

"Going into the third season, it seemed like a good time to bring a new Mark to the forefront after everything he’s been through in Season 2. He’s in a different headspace and that gets reflected in his costume... Anyone who has read the comic book series knows the blue suit era of ‘Invincible’ is the darkest and the most intense, and there’s a lot of really big things that are around the blue suit."

Regarding the suit itself, there are no notable advantages or upgrades besides the different aesthetic—so no secret new powers or abilities to surprise his enemies with.

There is not too big a reason why Mark initially gets the suit in the comics, which happens in Vol. 1 #51. Even Mark questions the new suit at first, wondering why it's needed at all.

Art Rosenbaum, the character in the comics who designs his super suits, simply admitted that he "got bored with it" and that this new one will "look better next to your brother" (aka Kid Omni-Man, who will be properly getting introduced as a new superhero in the family for Season 3).

Invincible

Mark Grayson's New Suit Starts a Dark Era

Invincible Season 3's trailer offers a meta joke that this suit is more "serious" than the previous one—which is fitting with what Mark Grayson goes through in that era of the comics.

While it does not have any alien or parasitic influence over its wearer, many fans relate it to when Spider-Man (the real one, not the faux Spidey) wears the Symbiote suit. Needless to say, things don't go well for Mark Grayson when he wears it.

Eventually, Mark vocalizes how he feels the suit is a curse. Every time he has it on, terrible events go down (such as The Invincible War, which could be the next big event in the show), more people die, and he tends to falter on his no-kill rule against his enemies.

As for what else fans can expect in Season 3, there will be more Omni-Man for fans to take in, Adam and Eve's relationship will grow, and Kid Omni-Man will get some proper screen time.

Invincible Season 3 premieres February 6, 2025, on Amazon Studios' Prime Video. Thankfully, this time around, the season will not be split into two parts.