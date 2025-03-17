Invincible Season 3 finale may have confirmed Darkwing II's tragic fate following the Invincible War that transpired in Episode 7.

After his father (the original Darkwing) died after being killed by Omni-Man in Season 1, Darkwing II takes on the mantle in Season 2, but he was taken to custody by Mark Grayson after he discovered that he was killing criminals in Midnight City.

However, Darkwing II returns in Invincible Season 3 as a reformed member of the Guardians of the Globe and it is clear that Mark is not a fan of Cecil's idea.

What Happened to Darkwing In Invincible Season 3?

Invincible Variant & Darkwing II

Invincible Season 3, Episode 7 (read more about its cast here) showcases an all-out war after Angstrom Levy unleashed a horde of evil Mark Grayson variants to wreak havoc on Earth.

As a result, it becomes an all-hands-on-deck situation where every hero around the world is entangled in the war, including the Guardians of the Globe.

As the Guardians duke it out with one of the evil Invincible variants, it is clear that they are outmatched.

Shapesmith is ripped in half, Black Samson takes a massive beating, countless copies of Dupli-Kate are dead, and Immortal is decapitated.

While the team is in shambles, Darkwing II saves the day by dragging the Invincible variant into the Shadowverse.

Not much is known about what happened to Darkwing II then but Black Samson points out that he may be long gone since the Midnight City vigilante could be trapped in the Shadowverse forever.

Is Darkwing Really Dead?

Darkwing

Darkwing II's fate in Invincible Season 3 after his sacrifice is unknown, but the recap section of the finale hints that Cecil and the Global Defense Agency (GDA) confirms that the reformed hero is "missing and presumed dead."

In the comics, Darkwing II's disappearance in the Shadowverse was not resolved until Issue #144 where he eventually returned after he was somehow rescued by the Guardians of the Globe from the dark realm.

While it took a long while in the comics for Darkwing II's fate to be resolved, the post-credits scene of Invincible Season 3's finale may hint that it will be addressed rather quickly.

The scene revolves around Damien Darkblood (who returns after being banished to Hell by Cecil in Season 1) summoning the Dark One to give him great news that he can "restore [him] to [his] infernal throne."

Damien reveals that the "blackened heart" of "a surface dweller of great power" will be bound to the Dark One's service and he already managed to discover a way to conjure him.

It is unknown who Damien is referring to, but there are theories that he could've found a way to bring Darkwing II back and be of service to the Dark One.

Darkwing II's return in Invincible Season 4 (which recently received an important update from creator Robert Kirkman) could be an exciting prospect, and seeing him side by side with Damien Darkblood would definitely be a sight to see.

The character's comeback in Season 4 would also allow the series to explore new storylines with him, potentially continuing his redemption arc by turning his back on Damien's plans of his potential team-up with the Dark One.

All episodes of Invincible Season 3 are now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.