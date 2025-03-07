Invincible Season 3, Episode 7 is bannered by an exciting guest star lineup, which includes the likes of Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Sterling Brown, and Jonathan Banks.

The new episode of the much-talked-about Prime Video series, "What Have I Done?," delivers a game-changing adaptation of the Invincible War from the comics where Angstrom Levy recruits evil doppelgängers of Mark Grayson to invade and wreak havoc on Earth Prime.

Invincible Season 3, Episode 7 premiered on Prime Video on March 6.

Invincible Season 3 Episode 7 Cast Guide

Chloe Bennet - Riley

Chloe Bennet

Chloe Bennet briefly returns as Riley in Invincible Season 3, Episode 7.

Riley is an explorer who comes across the tomb of Ka-Hor in Egypt. She has superhuman strength which she inherited from her grandmother.

Bennet is perhaps best known for playing Daisy Johnson in Marvel's Agents of SHIELD.

The actress also starred in Interior Chinatown, Nashville, and Valley Girl.

Cleveland Berto - Darkwing/Bolt

Cleveland Berto

Cleveland Berto brings two characters to life in Invincible Season 3, Episode 7: Darkwing and Bolt.

Darkwing is a member of the Guardians of the Globe who sacrificed himself to defeat one of the evil Mark Graysons who attacked their headquarters.

Meanwhile, Bolt is another Batman-like hero who briefly appeared in the episode.

Berto's notable credits include Chicago P.D., The Prey: Legend of Karnoctus, and Terminator: Dark Fate.

Jason Mantzoukas - Rex-Splode

Jason Mantzoukas

Jason Mantzoukas's Rex-Splode makes a memorable appearance in Invincible Season 3, Episode 7.

Rex sacrifices himself to save the Teen Team from a rogue Invincible variant by using his own skeleton as a bomb.

His heartbreaking death comes after his romance with Shrinking Rae started to blossom in Season 3, Episode 5.

Mantzoukas is known for his roles in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, the cast of Big Mouth Season 7, and Twisted Metal.

Doug Bradley - The Technicians

Doug Bradley

Doug Bradley serves as the voice of The Technicians, cybernetically-enhanced humanoids who are responsible for fixing (and seemingly reviving) Angstrom Levy after being brutalized by Mark Grayson in the Season 2 finale.

Bradley is a veteran actor with over 70 credits, having appeared in the Hellraiser movies, Gotham Knights, and Corrective Measures.

Clancy Brown - Ka-Hor

Clancy Brown

Clancy Brown voices Ka-Hor, an Egyptian mummy who can only escape from his tomb by binding into a male host.

In the new episode, Ka-Hor almost escaped, but his attempt to bind with a rogue Invincible ultimately fails.

Brown is known for his roles in The Shawshank Redemption, Gen V, and Billions.

The actor is also a significant cast member of The Penguin where he played Salvatore Maroni.

Sterling K. Brown - Angstrom Levy

Sterling K. Brown

Sterling K. Brown returns as the voice of Season 2 big bad Angstrom Levy.

In Season 3, Episode 7, Angstrom puts his plan in motion to unleash 18 evil versions of Mark Grayson to wreak havoc and kill as many superheroes in Earth Prime.

Brown led the cast of Hulu's political and sci-fi thriller, Paradise.

The award-winning actor also starred in Black Panther, Waves, and American Fiction.

Cliff Curtis - Paul

Cliff Curtis

Cliff Curtis serves as the voice of Paul, Debbie's new boyfriend in Invincible Season 3.

Thanks to Paul's help, he manages to keep Debbie safe from the evil Invincibles by hiding her inside his home.

Curtis can be seen in Avatar: The Way of Water, The Meg 2, and Fear the Walking Dead.

Ben Schwartz - Shapesmith

Ben Schwartz

Shapesmith (played by Ben Schwartz) is a member of the Guardians of the Globe who almost died fighting one of the evil Mark Graysons in the new episode.

Schwartz recently voiced the title character in Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

The actor also has credits in The Afterparty Season 2, Parks & Recreation, and Bojack Horseman.

Andrew Rannells - William

Andrew Rannells

Andrew Rannells is back as the voice of William, Mark Grayson's best friend who is dating Rick Sheridan.

Rannells is part of the voice cast of Trolls 3: Trolls Band Together, Big Mouth Season 7, and The Intern.

Luke Macfarlane - Rick

Luke Macfarlane

Luke Macfarlane returns as the voice of Rick, William's boyfriend who manages to save him after almost being crushed by concrete.

Macfarlane previously appeared in Killjoys, Brothers & Sisters, and Over There.

Khary Payton - Black Samson

Khary Payton

Black Samson (voiced by Khary Payton) returns in Invincible Season 3, Episode 7.

As a member of the Guardians of the Globe, he tries to fight off one of the evil Invincible variants who invaded their headquarters.

Outside of the animated series, Payton also voiced characters in Young Justice, Teen Titans Go!, and The Legend of Vox Machina.

Aaron Paul - Powerplex

Aaron Paul

Aaron Paul returns as the voice of Powerplex after making an impactful debut in Invincible Season 3, Episode 6.

After escaping from prison due to the attack of the other evil Invincibles, Powerplex appears in the aftermath of the chaos to continue blaming Mark Grayson for the thousands of deaths that happened during the fight.

Paul's most iconic role is playing Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad.

The actor also starred in Need for Speed, Black Mirror, and Westworld.

Jonathan Banks - Brit

Jonathan Banks

Jonathan Banks makes his Invincible debut as Brit, a longtime friend of Cecil and a powerful hero who has been around since World War I.

Brit joins the efforts in trying to stop the evil Mark Graysons from destroying the planet.

Banks also starred in Breaking Bad, Community, and Horrible Bosses 2.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan - Conquest

Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Another newcomer in the world of Invincible Season 3, Episode 7 is Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Conquest (read more on why he lost one of his arms).

Conquest is a high-ranking Viltrumite who appears in the final moments of Episode 7 to confront Mark about his mission to take over the Earth.

As the second-most powerful Viltrumite, Conquest is expected to be a major problem for Mark (and the other heroes as well).

Morgan is a versatile actor best known for his roles in The Boys Season 4, The Walking Dead, and Supernatural.

Here are the other voice actors and their respective characters who appeared in Invincible Season 3, Episode 7:

Christian Convery - Oliver

Steven Yeun - Mark Grayson & Every Other Invincible Doppelganger

Gillian Jacobs - Eve

Sandra Oh - Debbie Grayson

Ross Marquand - Rudy/The Immortal

Chris Diamantopoulos - Donald Ferguson/Tech Trooper

Zachary Quinto - Robot

Walton Goggins - Cecil

Melise - Dupli-Kate

Grey Griffin - Shrinking Rae/Monster Girl

Jay Pharoah - Bulletproof

The finale of Invincible Season 3 will premiere on Thursday, March 13 on Prime Video at midnight PT.