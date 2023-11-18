Trolls Band Together has an incredible cast that is headlined by the returning duo of Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake.

Trolls 3 serves as the sequel to 2020's Trolls World Tour and the third installment in the franchise. The threequel revolves around the reunion of Branch and his siblings as they set on a journey to save his brother, Floyd, from an evil pop star duo.

Trolls Band Together made its debut in theaters on November 17.

Every Main Actor & Character in Trolls Band Together

Here's every actor who lends their voice to the characters in Trolls 3, with more details about their roles and filmographies below:

Anna Kendrick - Queen Poppy

Anna Kendrick

Anna Kendrick reprises her role as Queen Poppy in Trolls Band Together.

After serving as the maid of honor at the wedding of her best friend Bridget, Poppy accompanies Branch and his brothers on a rescue mission to save Floyd. Along the way, Poppy unexpectedly meets her long-lost sister.

Pitch Perfect fans may recognize Kendrick for her role as Beca in the movie trilogy. The actress also has credits in Noelle, A Simple Favor, and The Accountant.

Justin Timberlake - Branch

Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake brings Branch to life in Trolls 3.

In the threequel, it was revealed that Branch was formerly a member of a boyband named BroZone. However, the group split after not achieving the "Perfect Family Harmony."

Fast forward to the present day, Branch's reunion with his brothers turned out to be a rescue mission to save Floyd from Velvet and Veneer.

Aside from being a recording artist, Timberlake has a stellar acting career, with credits in Reptile, Friends with Benefits, and In Time.

Camila Cabello - Viva

Camila Cabello

Viva (voiced by Camila Cabello) is Poppy's long-lost sister whom she met during the journey to save Floyd.

While she was optimistic at first about leaving the Mini Golf course that became the safe haven for lost Trolls, Viva eventually joined Poppy and the gang at the last minute to help take down Velvet and Veneer.

Cabello was the former lead singer of Fifth Harmony. The actress' other notable acting credit was playing the titular character in 2021's Cinderella.

Eric André - John Dory

Eric André

John Dory is Branch's brother and the eldest among the siblings who spearheaded the rescue mission to save Floyd. The character is voiced by Eric André.

While John Dory was deemed as the bossy sibling, all he ever wanted was to reunite his brothers and save one of their own.

André is a stand-up comedian and actor known for his roles in Sing 2, Disenchantment, and The Mitchells vs. The Machines.

Kid Cudi - Clay

Kid Cudi

Another one of Branch's long-lost brothers is Kid Cudi's Clay.

After the BroZone broke up, Clay went on a journey of self-discovery and he ended up in the Mini Golf Course that served as a Troll safe haven alongside Viva.

When Branch and the gang find him, Clay doesn't hesitate to join them in order to save Floyd.

Cudi is an American rapper and actor who previously appeared in Don't Look Up, Need for Speed, and X.

Troye Sivan - Floyd

Troye Sivan

Troye Sivan is one of the newcomers of the Trolls franchise as he voiced Floyd in Trolls Band Together.

Floyd is Branch's brother who was kidnapped (Trollnapped) by Velvet and Veneer. In the film, his essence and talent were being sucked by the evil duo in order to be the better singers.

Sivan is a famous singer who also ventured into acting. His past roles include X-Men Origins: Wolverine, Spud, Three Months, and Boy Erased.

Daveed Diggs - Spruce

Daveed Diggs

Rounding out Branch's brothers and members of BroZone is Daveed Diggs' Spruce.

When BroZone split up, Spruce eventually started a family in a vacation resort that is completely separate from the city.

The Little Mermaid fans may recognize Diggs' voice since he voiced Sebastian in 2023's live-action remake. Diggs also appeared in Wonder, Hamilton, and Blindspotting.

Amy Schumer - Velvet

Amy Schumer

Velvet (voiced by Amy Schumer) is one of the villains of Trolls Band Together.

The character is an aspiring pop star who became famous for stealing (and literally sucking) Floyd's talent from a diamond prison.

Schumer is best known for her roles in Trainwreck, Snatched, and I Feel Pretty.

Andrew Rannells - Veneer

Andrew Rannells' Veneer is Velvet's brother and he served as her accomplice in stealing Floyd's talent. Velvet and Veneer were both pop stars who had no talent for singing and dancing.

At certain points in the threequel, Veneer appeared to have a good moral ground, but the constant bullying and nagging of Velvet pushed him to be evil.

Rannells has credits in The Intern, A Simple Favor, and The Prom.

Zosia Mamet - Crimp

Zosia Mamet

Crimp was Velvet and Veneer's assistant who felt guilty about the pair's abuse of power toward Floyd. The character is voiced by Zosia Mamet.

Eventually, Crimp betrayed the duo, helping the Trolls to win the day.

Mamet is known for her roles in The Kids Are All Right, Girls, Cherry, and Spartan.

RuPaul Charles - Miss Maxine

RuPaul Charles

Drag Race superstar RuPaul Charles had a special role in Trolls 3 as Miss Maxine.

At the beginning of the movie, Miss Maxine is the wedding officiant during Bridget and King Gristle Jr.'s marriage.

RuPaul is the host and producer of RuPaul's Drag Race.

Zooey Deschanel - Bridget

Zooey Deschanel

Zooey Deschanel is back as Poppy's best friend Bergen, Bridget.

Bridget tied the knot with King Gristle Jr. and she also helped Poppy, Branch, and their allies in the final fight against Velvet and Veneer.

New Girl fans may recognize Deschanel for her role as Jess Day. The actress also appeared in 500 Days of Summer, The Happening, and Elf.

Christopher Mintz-Plasse - Gristle Jr.

Christopher Mintz-Plasse

Gristle Jr. (voiced by Christopher Mintz-Plasse) was madly in love with Bridget, and it's only fitting that the pair tied the knot during the early moments of the film.

Mintz-Plasse is best known for his roles in Kick-Ass, Kick-Ass 2, Superbad, and Honor Society.

Aino Jawo - Satin

Aino Jawo

Aino Jawo voiced Satin, one-half of a Twin Pop Troll who are conjoined by their hair.

Jawo is known for her work in Nerve, Instant Family, and Vacation.

Caroline Hjelt - Chenille

Caroline Hjelt

Caroline Hjelt brings Chenille to life, the other half of the Twin Pop Troll alongside Satin.

Hjelt reprised her voice role from the first two Trolls movies.

Ron Funches - Cooper

Ron Funches

Cooper (voiced by Ron Funches) is one of the members of the Funky Family and one-half of the twin princes.

Funches previously appeared in 6 Underground and Once Upon a Time in Venice.

Anderson .Paak - Prince D

Anderson .Paak

Anderson .Paak voiced Prince D, Cooper's younger twin brother and a member of the Funky Family.

The actor is known for his involvement in Grown-ish and We Baby Bears. The composer/music producer also collaborated with the likes of Bruno Mars and Hailee Steinfeld.

Kenan Thompson - Tiny Diamond

Kenan Thompson

Tiny Diamond joined Branch's rescue mission, serving as the driver of the insect-like portable van known as Rhonda. The character is voiced by Kenan Thompson.

Thompson has credits in Good Burger, Snakes on a Plane, and Saturday Night Live.

Kunal Nayyar - Guy Diamond

Kunal Nayyar

Guy Diamond is Tiny's single dad, and he is vocied by Kunal Nayyar.

The Big Bang Theory fans may recognize Nayarr due to his portrayal of Rajesh Koothrappali in the hit sitcom. The actor also voiced characters in Ice Age: Continental Drift and Fantasy Hospital.

Kevin Michael Richardson - Mr. Dinkles

Kevin Michael Richardson

Kevin Michael Richardson voiced Mr. Dinkles in Trolls 3. The character was Biggie's pet worm.

Richardson is an actor who has over 500 credits to his name, with roles in Mortal Kombat, Lilo & Stitch, and Young Justice.

Patti Harrison - Brandy

Patti Harrison

Patti Harrison joins the stellar cast of Trolls 3 as Brandy, Spruce's wife on the remote vacation island.

Harrison is known for her roles in Together Together, Big Mouth, and The Lost City.

Walt Dohrn - King Peppy, Cloud Guy, & The Interdimensional Hustler Traveler

Walt Dohrn

Walt Dohrn served as the voice of three characters in Trolls Band Together, namely King Peppy, Cloud Guy, and the interdimensional hustle traveler.

King Peppy is Poppy and Viva's father while Cloud Guy is an anthropomorphic cloud. Meanwhile, the interdimensional hustle travel is simply a random passerby.

Dohrn is a voice actor known for his work in Shrek the Third, Mr. Peabody & Sherman, and Shrek Forever After.

GloZell Green - Grandma Rosiepuff

GloZell Green

Grandma Rosiepuff is Branch's grandmother whom he took care of after all of his brothers left them. The character is voiced by GloZell Green.

Green previously appeared in The Wedding Ringer, Escape the Night, and Ralph Breaks the Internet.

Dillon Francis - Kid Ritz

Dillon Francis

Dillon Francis is part of the cast as the voice of Kid Ritz in Trolls 3.

Francis has credits in Cupid, Saints Row, and Typical Rick.

Trolls Band Together is now playing in theaters worldwide.